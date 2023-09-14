Carroll (3-1) at Snider (4-0): The Chargers are scoring, but the lack of a run game could be trouble. Winner: Snider
Concordia (0-4) at Bishop Luers (2-2): The Cadets haven’t held an opponent under 38 points. Winner: Bishop Luers
Northrop (0-4) at North Side (1-3): The Legends scored a school-record 70 points last week. Winner: North Side
Wayne (2-2) at South Side (0-4): The Generals have had six different players score touchdowns. Winner: Wayne
Homestead (2-2) at Bishop Dwenger (1-3): The Spartans’ offense rolled against Wayne and Northrop. Winner: Homestead
DeKalb (2-2) at Columbia City (4-0): The Eagles are averaging nearly 400 yards of offense. Winner: Columbia City
Huntington North (0-4) at Bellmont (0-4): The Braves have been shut out in four straight games. Winner: Huntington North
Leo (2-2) at East Noble (3-1): The Knights are averaging 196 passing yards and 250 on the ground. Winner: East Noble
Norwell (1-3) at New Haven (4-0): New Haven’s Donovan Williams is completing 71% of his passes. Winner: New Haven
Bluffton (4-0) at Jay County (3-1): The Tigers’ four opponents have rushed for a combined 161 yards. Winner: Bluffton
Heritage (4-0) at Adams Central (4-0): The Patriots had 13 penalties and two interceptions against South Adams. Winner: Adams Central
South Adams (2-2) at Monroe Central (1-3): So far it’s been a down year for both programs. Winner: South Adams
Woodlan (1-3) at Southern Wells (1-3): The Warriors won 46-6 in 2022. Winner: Woodlan
Central Noble (1-3) at Fremont (1-3): The Cougars are coming off a 52-0 drubbing of Prairie Heights. Winner: Central Noble
Churubusco (0-4) at Prairie Heights (0-4): Both of these teams have been shut out twice. Winner: Churubusco
Garrett (2-2) at Eastside (2-2): The Railroaders impressed in last week’s 18-9 win over Lakeland. Winner: Garrett
Lakeland (3-1) at Angola (0-4): The Lakers are averaging close to 450 yards of total offense. Winner: Lakeland
West Noble (4-0) at Fairfield (3-1): Both dominated Central Noble, the Chargers by a wider margin. Winner: West Noble
NorthWood (3-1) at Warsaw (4-0): The Tigers have been winning low-scoring, defensive battles. Winner: NorthWood
Wawasee (1-3) at Concord (2-2): The Minutemen have won 36 of the last 40 meetings between these teams. Winner: Concord
North Miami (0-4) at Whitko (1-3): The Wildcats are averaging 140 yards of total offense. Winner: North Miami
Blackhawk Christian (0-4) at Northwestern (1-3): The Braves are still looking for their first 11-man win. Winner: Northwestern