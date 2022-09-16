Bishop Dwenger at Carroll: The Saints earned a dramatic win over Homestead last week, but Carroll has arguably the best offense and defense in the conference. Winner: Carroll
North Side at Bishop Luers: The Knights have looked good in a one-score loss to Homestead and decisive win over Concordia, but hanging with North Side will be a tougher assignment. Winner: North Side
Northrop at Concordia: It’s been a rough start for both 1-3 teams, but it’s hard to look past Northrop’s 19 yards of total offense against Carroll. Winner: Concordia
Wayne at South Side: The Generals have just one win over Northrop, but Lamarion Nelson’s 157.5 rushing yards per game could power Wayne to their second victory. Winner: Wayne
Homestead at Snider: The Spartans were upset by Bishop Dwenger last week – and if they don’t figure out how to lay down the hammer when they have momentum, this brutal midseason stretch will be a long one. Winner: Snider
Bellmont at Huntington North: The Vikings are 1-3, but they gave East Noble a scare, while the Braves are 0-4 and have scored just one touchdown this season. Winner: Huntington North
Columbia City at DeKalb: DeKalb quarterback Teagan Irk accounted for 335 yards of total offense last week, but the defense is giving up 31 points a game. Winner: Columbia City
East Noble at Leo: Have the Lions gotten back on track offensively? Was East Noble’s scare from Huntington North a fluke or a sign of the Knights’ limitations? Winner: Leo
New Haven at Norwell: The Bulldogs have shown flashes of brilliance, but nothing like the well-oiled machine over at Norwell. Winner: Norwell
Adams Central at Heritage: The Patriots pulled off an upset last week – but knocking off the Class A No. 2 that already defeated Eastside might be a bridge too far. Winner: Adams Central
Jay County at Bluffton: These teams are both 2-2, but Bluffton has comfortably beaten Manchester and Woodlan while giving South Adams a fight. Winner: Bluffton
Monroe Central at South Adams: Monroe Central’s last outing was a 43-0 loss to North Decatur on Sept. 2. Winner: South Adams
Southern Wells at Woodlan: The Raiders have yet to score more than one touchdown in a game this season. Winner: Woodlan
Angola at Lakeland: The Lakers have won two straight, but do its wins over Prairie Heights and Garrett compare to Angola’s victories over DeKalb and West Noble? Winner: Angola
Eastside at Garrett: The Railroaders have fallen to 0-4, and an Eastside team with something to prove doesn’t seem like a great candidate for that first win. Winner: Eastside
Fairfield at West Noble: The Falcons are 4-0 and averaging over 300 rushing yards per game. Winner: Fairfield
Fremont at Central Noble: These teams are trending in different directions – the Cougars just won their first game, and Fremont has scored eight points combined in the last two weeks. Winner: Central Noble
Prairie Heights at Churubusco: The Panthers are 0-3 with just seven points scored in their last three games. Winner: Churubusco
Concord at Wawasee: Both teams are 1-3, but Wawasee’s lone win has come against woeful Plymouth, while Concord has lost to impressive Elkhart, NorthWood and Warsaw teams. Winner: Concord
Warsaw at NorthWood: This matchup of 4-0 teams may decide the NLC title, and neither has been seriously challenged. But will Warsaw’s run-focused offense be able to compete with NorthWood’s more balanced offense? Winner: Warsaw
Whitko at North Miami: The Wildcats scored their first points of the year last week against Maconaquah. Winner: North Miami
Last week: 16-4 Overall: 67-16