One of the first major conference clashes of the season really delivered on the hype last week when New Haven prevailed over Leo, 42-41 in overtime.
On deck this week are plenty more games that could be key to determining conference champions: Carroll and Snider, arguably the top two teams in the area, will face off at Spuller Stadium; Leo has the opportunity to get back on its feet against East Noble; and two of the ACAC’s remaining undefeated teams will meet as Heritage travels to Monroe for the second week in a row, this time meeting Adams Central.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Snider (4-0): The Panthers have limited their first two SAC opponents to a grand total of six points, but the biggest game of the regular season – and likely the most challenging – is on deck as they host the Chargers. (No change from last week.)
2. Carroll (3-1): The Chargers outscored Bishop Dwenger 30-7 in the second half last week, but their running backs picked up just 36 yards on the ground, which could be cause for concern. (No change.)
3. Homestead (2-2): What a change SAC play has made for the Spartans, who scored just seven points combined in their two nonconference games before putting up 41 on Wayne and 48 last week against Northrop. (Up one spot.)
4. Warsaw (4-0): The Tigers are still undefeated, and they’re giving up 7.25 points a game, which ranks 11th in the state. Still, three of those victories have come by a touchdown or less. (Down one spot.)
5. North Side (1-3): The Legends exploded for 70 points in their first win of the season – and they put Brauntae Johnson, until now best known as a wide receiver and defensive back, in at quarterback to make it happen. (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. East Noble (3-1): The Knights racked up nearly 500 yards of offense against DeKalb last week, although they were flagged for nine penalties. (No change.)
2. New Haven (4-0): You win a big game, you get to move up. The Bulldogs squandered a 20-0 lead and turned the ball over three times, but they refused to panic and prevailed in overtime. (Up one spot.)
3. Leo (2-2): An overtime loss is gutting, but the Lions are still technically alive in the NE8 race. The fourth-quarter rally is a positive sign for a team that no longer controls its own destiny in the league standings. (Down one spot.)
4. Columbia City (4-0): As usual, the Eagles are cruising through the first half of their season. Their first test against a team that currently has a winning record will come in Week 6 against DeKalb. (No change.)
5. West Noble (4-0): The Chargers are averaging 283 rushing yards and, after scoring four touchdowns last week, running back Seth Pruitt has 11 TDs on the season. (Not ranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (4-0): The Jay County Patriots opened the season 3-0 for the first time since 1985, but you might not have guessed by the way the Flying Jets dismantled them in a 42-7 win last week. (No change.)
2. Bluffton (4-0): The Tigers recorded their first shutout with a 28-0 win at Woodlan last week, and are giving up just 6.5 points a game. Their average margin of victory is 36.5 points, tied for seventh in the state with Columbia City. (No change.)
3. Bishop Luers (2-2): The Knights have won two in a row to open SAC play. Isaac Zay had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against Wayne last week. (Up one.)
4. South Adams (2-2): The Starfires have lost back-to-back games to Bluffton and Heritage, but Owen Wanner threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and they could still be dangerous in the right situation. (Down one.)
5. Eastside (2-2): The Blazers are back in the win column after a 28-0 triumph over Churubusco in Week 4, their first shutout of the season. (No change.)