Concordia at Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have not scored in six quarters, but they still have players such as CJ Davis, who can end that streak in an instant. Winner: Bishop Dwenger
Bishop Luers at Northrop: The Bruins have held only one team – South Side – under 24 points this season. Winner: Bishop Luers
North Side at Homestead: The Spartans have struggled against teams with winning records, and that will likely continue against North Side’s multifaceted offense. Winner: North Side
Snider at Wayne: You can’t expect to shut down Lamarion Nelson, but the Panthers’ defense can prevent the Generals from keeping up with an offense averaging 34.8 points. Winner: Snider
South Side at Carroll: A team without a win meets a defense that’s shut out two straight. Winner: Carroll
Huntington North at DeKalb: Tegan Irk is throwing for 177 yards a game, but the Barons’ defense is giving up 41.7 points to NE8 opponents. Winner: Huntington North
Leo at Bellmont: The Braves haven’t scored in three NE8 games so far this season. Winner: Leo
New Haven at Columbia City: The Eagles’ season gets progressively harder each week. but Columbia City has averaged 44 points in the last three weeks. Winner: Columbia City
Norwell at East Noble: No team in the state has allowed fewer points than Norwell. Winner: Norwell
Adams Central at South Adams: The Flying Jets lead the area with 42.6 points scored per game, and just held Heritage to seven. Winner: Adams Central
Bluffton at Southern Wells: Bluffton has won two straight while Southern Wells is averaging 6.8 points a game. Winner: Bluffton
Heritage at Lapel: The Patriots came up big against Woodlan and South Adams, and they’ll have to again vs. 2-3 Lapel, which has faced some of the state’s top small schools. Winner: Heritage
Woodlan at Jay County: The Patriots are averaging 22 points, but most of their scoring came against woeful Blackford and Southern Wells. Winner: Woodlan
Churubusco at Fremont: Fremont started 2-0 but has scored just eight points in the last three games combined. Winner: Churubusco
Fairfield at Angola: The Falcons got rolled by West Noble last week, a week after Angola decisively beat the Chargers. Winner: Angola
Garrett at West Noble: The Chargers average 223 yards on the ground, Garrett is 0-5. Winner: West Noble
Lakeland at Central Noble: The Cougars outscored Prairie Heights and Fremont 62-0. Lakeland has beaten Prairie Heights and Garrett. Winner: Central Noble
Prairie Heights at Eastside: The Panthers have not scored since Aug. 26. Eastside is averaging 32.2 points. Winner: Eastside
Mishawaka at Warsaw: Who’s rushing for even more yards than the Tigers? The 5-0 Cavemen. Winner: Mishawaka
Wawasee at Northridge: The Raiders’ 2-3 record isn’t pretty, but they shouldn’t feel ashamed about losses to Elkhart and NorthWood and pushing Mishawaka to double OT. Winner: Northridge
Tippecanoe Valley at Whitko: It’s the NLC’s best record versus its worst. Winner: Tippecanoe Valley
Last week: 19-2; season record: 86-18