Scoreboard

Carroll 51, Homestead 10

Bishop Dwenger 17, Bishop Luers 12

Snider 48, Northrop 0

North Side 43, South Side 8

Concordia 29, Wayne 22

Angola 28, Mishawaka Marian 0

New Haven 28, Bellmont 0

Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0

Columbia City 42, East Noble 19

Norwell 62, DeKalb 14

Eastside 62, Fremont 8

Garrett 28, Fairfield 6

Heritage 31, Bluffton 20

Leo 41, Huntington North 6

South Adams 49, Jay County 27

Adams Central 63, So. Wells 0

Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0

West Noble 7, Lakeland 6

Woodlan 16, Culver Academies 14

Peak Performers

BROCK SCHOTT, LEO

3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

KOLT GERKE, EASTSIDE

2 sacks

BRIAR MUNSEY, EASTSIDE

2 interceptions

GERMAN FLORES-ORTEGA, WARSAW

116 rushing yards, 3TDs

KOBE MEYER, HERITAGE

113 rushing yards, 3TDs

HANSEN HAFFNER, CARROLL

85 receiving yards, 3TDs

BOHDE DICKERSON, NORTH SIDE

290 passing yards, 6 TDs

LANDON KASCHINSKE, CONCORDIA

259 rushing yards, 3TDs