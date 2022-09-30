Scoreboard
Carroll 51, Homestead 10
Bishop Dwenger 17, Bishop Luers 12
Snider 48, Northrop 0
North Side 43, South Side 8
Concordia 29, Wayne 22
Angola 28, Mishawaka Marian 0
New Haven 28, Bellmont 0
Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0
Columbia City 42, East Noble 19
Norwell 62, DeKalb 14
Eastside 62, Fremont 8
Garrett 28, Fairfield 6
Heritage 31, Bluffton 20
Leo 41, Huntington North 6
South Adams 49, Jay County 27
Adams Central 63, So. Wells 0
Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0
West Noble 7, Lakeland 6
Woodlan 16, Culver Academies 14
Peak Performers
BROCK SCHOTT, LEO
3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
KOLT GERKE, EASTSIDE
2 sacks
BRIAR MUNSEY, EASTSIDE
2 interceptions
GERMAN FLORES-ORTEGA, WARSAW
116 rushing yards, 3TDs
KOBE MEYER, HERITAGE
113 rushing yards, 3TDs
HANSEN HAFFNER, CARROLL
85 receiving yards, 3TDs
BOHDE DICKERSON, NORTH SIDE
290 passing yards, 6 TDs
LANDON KASCHINSKE, CONCORDIA
259 rushing yards, 3TDs