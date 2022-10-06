We're in the home stretch with just two more regular-season games to play. Unless there are a few major surprises, the SAC and ACAC titles are largely wrapped up, but Norwell and Columbia City both remain undefeated in the NE8, while Leo is lurking with one loss.
With that setup, here's I how see our local teams stacking up:
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (7-0): After a shootout start, the Chargers settled in and held rival Homestead scoreless for three quarters in a 52-10 win. Given their previous wins this season, it's unlikely Concordia or Wayne slow down Carroll in their final two SAC games. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (6-1): Because of an early-season loss to Carroll, the IFCA Class 5A No. 1 hasn't broken out of the No. 2 spot in the SAC. But the Panthers have scored at least 42 points in each of the last five weeks while giving up 28 points. (No change.)
3. North Side (5-2): The Legends are ranked seventh in Class 5A in both polls. They are currently averaging 42.4 points scored in wins and 19 in their two losses. (No change.)
4. Bishop Dwenger (5-2): The Saints are 5-0 against teams with losing records and 0-2 against winning teams. Signature wins are great, but there's something to be said for getting the job done against the teams you should beat. (No change.)
5. Warsaw (5-2): Guess who else is 5-0 against teams with losing records and 0-2 against teams above .500? (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (7-0): How worried should we be about the Knights giving up a season-high 14 points to DeKalb last week? Probably not at all, especially since Norwell also scored a season-high 62 points. (No change.)
2. Columbia City (6-1): Let's shake things up and give some recognition to the Eagles, 5-0 in conference while outscoring NE8 opponents 223-33. (Up one spot.)
3. Leo (5-2): The Lions are on a four-game winning streak and scored a season-high 41 points on Huntington North last week. (Down one spot.)
4. Angola (5-2): The Hornets can wrap up the NECC Big School Division with a win over Garrett this weekend. (No change.)
5. West Noble (6-1): After last week's win over Lakeland, the Chargers are now 1-1 in games where they score just seven points. (No change.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (7-0): After scoring 63 points against Southern Wells last week, the Jets are now ninth in the state in scoring at 46.43 points per game. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (3-4): The Knights are averaging 38 points per game in wins and 11.75 in losses. (No change.)
3. Eastside (5-2): The Blazers have won four straight by an average margin of 32.75 points. A win over Central Noble this week would clinch an NECC Small School Division title. (No change.)
4. Churubusco (5-2): Granted, Prairie Heights, Fremont and Central Noble are not exactly a murderer's row, but the Eagles have scored at least 40 points and shut out all three in the last three weeks. (No change.)
5. South Adams (5-2): Playing Jay County has been the solution for what ails plenty of teams, and that was the case for South Adams last week as the Starfires won 49-27. (No change.)