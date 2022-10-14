Carroll at Wayne: The Chargers are looking for their first perfect regular season since 2014, and 2-6 Wayne seems unlikely to stop that. Winner: Carroll

Concordia at North Side: The Legends are looking for the seventh win of the season, which would be their most since 2014. Like Carroll, they’re hitting this milestone. Winner: North Side

Bishop Luers at Snider: Last year, Snider won this matchup to take a share of the SAC title. This year, it’s just for bragging rights and preparing for sectionals. Winner: Snider

Northrop at Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have struggled against winning teams, but they’ve gotten it done every time against teams .500 and below. Winner: Bishop Dwenger

Homestead at South Side: The Spartans halted a four-game losing streak with a shootout win over Wayne, and now they face the 0-8 Archers under the lead of interim coaches. Winner: Homestead

Columbia City at Norwell: The NE8 title all comes down to this game. Columbia City has given up more than twice as many points this season (Norwell has allowed 28, and Columbia City 74). Winner: Norwell

DeKalb at Leo: The Lions are coming off a loss, but DeKalb is giving up 35.4 points a game, even after beating Bellmont 48-7 last week. Winner: Leo

East Noble at Bellmont: The Knights have lost four in a row, but in the NE8 there has been no faster way to get back on your feet than a meeting with Bellmont, which is 1-17 since the start of the 2021 season. Winner: East Noble

New Haven at Huntington North: The Vikings have been outscored 97-6 in their last two games and face a Bulldogs team that had 499 yards of offense last week. Winner: New Haven

Adams Central at Woodlan: The Flying Jets are seventh in the state with an average margin of victory of 36.63 points. Even an improved Woodlan team seems unlike to end a stretch of Jets ACAC victories that is now more than two years old. Winner: Adams Central

Jay County at Heritage: Jay County hasn’t won since Sept. 2 against Southern Wells. Winner: Heritage

Lakeland at Bluffton: The Tigers have lost consecutive games, but they were against Heritage and Class A No. 2 Adams Central. Winner: Bluffton

South Adams at Southern Wells: The Raiders scored a season-high 20 points against Heritage last week, but they’re still averaging only 6.8 points a game. Winner: South Adams

Central Noble at Garrett: The Cougars’ wins are over Prairie Heights and Fremont, while one-win Garrett beat Fairfield and showed fight against Angola last week. Winner: Garrett

Eastside at Angola: The Blazers are averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game. Winner: Eastside

Fairfield at Churubusco: Fairfield started the season 4-0 and is 1-3 since then, while the Eagles have won four straight. Winner: Churubusco

Fremont at Lake Station: The Eagles have lost six straight and haven’t scored more than eight points in any of those games. Winner: Lake Station

West Noble at Prairie Heights: Prairie Heights has two wins, but not against formidable foes. Winner: West Noble

Mishawaka at Wawasee: It’s the Class 5A No. 4 Cavemen versus a Warriors team that has been blanked four times this season. Winner: Mishawaka

Warsaw at Northridge: The Tigers have struggled against the top of the NLC, and the Raiders (currently tied for third in the conference) can win if they slow down Warsaw’s run game. Winner: Warsaw

Whitko at Wabash: The season can’t end soon enough for the Wildcats, who were shut out for the fifth time last week. Winner: Wabash

Last week: 16-2, 136-27 overall

