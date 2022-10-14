Carroll at Wayne: The Chargers are looking for their first perfect regular season since 2014, and 2-6 Wayne seems unlikely to stop that. Winner: Carroll
Concordia at North Side: The Legends are looking for the seventh win of the season, which would be their most since 2014. Like Carroll, they’re hitting this milestone. Winner: North Side
Bishop Luers at Snider: Last year, Snider won this matchup to take a share of the SAC title. This year, it’s just for bragging rights and preparing for sectionals. Winner: Snider
Northrop at Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have struggled against winning teams, but they’ve gotten it done every time against teams .500 and below. Winner: Bishop Dwenger
Homestead at South Side: The Spartans halted a four-game losing streak with a shootout win over Wayne, and now they face the 0-8 Archers under the lead of interim coaches. Winner: Homestead
Columbia City at Norwell: The NE8 title all comes down to this game. Columbia City has given up more than twice as many points this season (Norwell has allowed 28, and Columbia City 74). Winner: Norwell
DeKalb at Leo: The Lions are coming off a loss, but DeKalb is giving up 35.4 points a game, even after beating Bellmont 48-7 last week. Winner: Leo
East Noble at Bellmont: The Knights have lost four in a row, but in the NE8 there has been no faster way to get back on your feet than a meeting with Bellmont, which is 1-17 since the start of the 2021 season. Winner: East Noble
New Haven at Huntington North: The Vikings have been outscored 97-6 in their last two games and face a Bulldogs team that had 499 yards of offense last week. Winner: New Haven
Adams Central at Woodlan: The Flying Jets are seventh in the state with an average margin of victory of 36.63 points. Even an improved Woodlan team seems unlike to end a stretch of Jets ACAC victories that is now more than two years old. Winner: Adams Central
Jay County at Heritage: Jay County hasn’t won since Sept. 2 against Southern Wells. Winner: Heritage
Lakeland at Bluffton: The Tigers have lost consecutive games, but they were against Heritage and Class A No. 2 Adams Central. Winner: Bluffton
South Adams at Southern Wells: The Raiders scored a season-high 20 points against Heritage last week, but they’re still averaging only 6.8 points a game. Winner: South Adams
Central Noble at Garrett: The Cougars’ wins are over Prairie Heights and Fremont, while one-win Garrett beat Fairfield and showed fight against Angola last week. Winner: Garrett
Eastside at Angola: The Blazers are averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game. Winner: Eastside
Fairfield at Churubusco: Fairfield started the season 4-0 and is 1-3 since then, while the Eagles have won four straight. Winner: Churubusco
Fremont at Lake Station: The Eagles have lost six straight and haven’t scored more than eight points in any of those games. Winner: Lake Station
West Noble at Prairie Heights: Prairie Heights has two wins, but not against formidable foes. Winner: West Noble
Mishawaka at Wawasee: It’s the Class 5A No. 4 Cavemen versus a Warriors team that has been blanked four times this season. Winner: Mishawaka
Warsaw at Northridge: The Tigers have struggled against the top of the NLC, and the Raiders (currently tied for third in the conference) can win if they slow down Warsaw’s run game. Winner: Warsaw
Whitko at Wabash: The season can’t end soon enough for the Wildcats, who were shut out for the fifth time last week. Winner: Wabash
Last week: 16-2, 136-27 overall