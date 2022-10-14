We’re already at the final week of the regular season, and titles are already sewed up in the SAC, ACAC and the NECC’s big and small division. The one conference still up for grabs is the NE8, where Columbia City and Norwell are undefeated in league play and set to face off for bragging rights.
The road to the state finals is six games for A through 4A teams and five for 5A and 6A, so there could still be plenty of season left for a few area squads.
Here’s where they stack up heading into the final games of the regular season.
Class 5A to 6A
1. Carroll (8-0): The Chargers – who clinched their first outright SAC title last week – recorded their third shutout of the season last week against Concordia, and they’ve now won by at least 31 points in five straight weeks. The only concern is that the rest of the SAC might not have provided stiff enough competition to prepare Carroll for the 6A playoffs. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (7-1): The Panthers had their fourth shutout last week in a 28-0 win over Bishop Dwenger. The goal now is to avoid a repeat of 2021, when Snider beat the Saints in the regular season and then got thumped 42-20 in sectionals. Bishop Dwenger and Snider will meet in the first round Oct. 28. (No change.)
3. North Side (6-2): The Legends’ winning streak is up to five games, and Jontae Lambert is up to 1,557 rushing yards, which ranks 25th in the nation and fourth in the state. (No change.)
4. Warsaw (6-2): The Tigers are back on a win streak after beating Wawasee and Goshen by a combined 79-7. (Up one spot.)
5. Bishop Dwenger (5-3): The good news: The Saints are guaranteed to finish at least .500 and have beaten every opponent with a .500 record or worse. The bad news: The Saints were shut out for the second time last week, the first time that has happened since 1977. (Down one spot.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (8-0): The Knights recorded their fifth shutout of the year against Huntington North last week (the Vikings managed just four first downs), and they are giving up just 3.5 points a game, which remains the lowest defensive average of any team in the state. (No change.)
2. Columbia City (7-1): It’s official, these Eagles are for real. Their win over Leo last week set up this week’s de facto NE8 championship game, and the Eagles are contending for a conference title for the first time since the formation of the NE8. (No change.)
3. Angola (6-2): The Hornets and their Week 9 opponent, Eastside, are both 4-0 in their NECC divisions, setting up an unofficial NECC championship game. (Up one.)
4. Leo (5-3): The Lions have clearly figured out how to move the ball, as evidenced by Max Loeffler’s 156 rushing yards in a loss to Columbia City last week. But that loss means Leo can’t finish above third in the NE8. (Down one.)
5. New Haven (4-4): The Bulldogs lost three straight to the top teams in the NE8 in the middle of the season, but 499 yards of offense against East Noble last week bodes well for the future. (Not ranked.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (8-0): Another week, another running-clock win for the Jets. Eastside, Covenant Christian and South Adams are the only teams to not be mercy-ruled by Adams Central. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (4-4): Knights quarterback Charlie Stanski is completing 59% of his passes for an average of 196.6 yards a game. Nick Thompson has 88.4 receiving yards per game. (No change.)
3. Eastside (6-2): Blazers quarterback Carsen Jacobs is averaging nearly 200 yards of offense per game. (No change.)
4. Churubusco (6-2): The Eagles have won four games in a row, including a 35-19 win at West Noble last week. (No change.)
5. South Adams (6-2): The Starfires held off a much-improved Woodlan team last week, 38-32. (No change.)