The IHSAA announced Thursday that the executive committee voted 11-6 to eliminate the semistate round of the boys and girls cross country tournament. The new three-round tournament format will start this fall: Sectional meets will be held on Oct. 14, a week later than in the four-week format. The regional meets will follow on Oct. 21 and the state finals will be held on Oct. 28, the same weekend as usual.
Teams will be placed in 25 sectionals, which will feed into five regionals. The top five teams and 15 individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the next round. More details about sectional breakdowns and race sites will be announced this summer.
“Today was a culmination of several years of discussion around issues within the cross country tournaments,” IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig was quoted as saying in the release announcing the changes. “The three-week tournament will provide more balance at the sectional level, resulting in a more competitive state tournament. The new format will advance 42 additional runners in each race at the state finals. We greatly appreciate the partnership with the state coaches association in developing this new format.”
In another approved change, the top 25 finishers at the state meet with receive medals.
In other IHSAA scheduling news, the 2024 boys basketball state finals will be pushed back a week to March 30 because Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the state finals host, is also scheduled to host NCAA men’s basketball tournament games in 2024.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is also playing host to the NBA All-Star game on Feb.18 2024, and weekend-long activities could conflict with the IHSAA wrestling state finals, which are scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17. Neidig said the association has not yet found another host site, but he left open the possibility that the wrestling finals could be held outside of Indianapolis, giving Evansville’s Ford Center and Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne as possible hosts.
Garrett star gets McDonald’s nod
Garrett senior Bailey Kelham was among 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players to be nominated for the McDonald’s All American Games. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Jan. 24. The girls game is set for 6:30 p.m. March 28 and the boys game will follow at 9 p.m.