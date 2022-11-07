Canterbury senior goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi was named the Player of the Year by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association on Monday.
Anabtawi had 47 saves and gave up 13 goals in 20 games for the Cavaliers. He also scored one goal and had one assist this season, as Canterbury went 16-2-3 and reached the Class 2A semistate round.
Anabtawi will sign with Indiana men’s soccer team Wednesday. He and teammate Donovan Doolittle were also named First Team All-State, as was Dennis Hernandez-Martinez of Warsaw.
Jacob Douglass of Carroll, Namik Mehic of Northrop and Roberto Sanchez of Warsaw were honorable mentions.
On the girls’ side, Homestead’s Sydney Couch was named First Team All-State. Leo’s Audrey Abel was named to the Second Team, along with Josslyn Goss of Carroll and Karley O’Leary of Bishop Dwenger.
The girls honorable mentions include Haleigh Wesley of Bellmont, Stella VandeWater of Canterbury, Lydia Herald of Northrop and Jordan Love of Warsaw.
All-NE8 football
Champion Columbia City had four first-team honorees on offense on the NE8’s all-conference football teams, while runner-up Norwell had five first-team honorees on defense.
The first-team offense includes DeKalb quarterback Tegan Irk, Norwell running back Luke Graft, Columbia City running back Ethan Sievers, DeKalb tight end Derek Overbay, New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham, Columbia City wide receiver Stratton Fuller, DeKalb wide receiver Donnie Wiley, Columbia City center Joel Yager, Norwell offensive guard Brody Bolyn, Columbia City offensive guard Jack Maley, Leo offensive tackle Collin Butler and East Noble offensive tackle Zack Leighty.
The defensive team is composed of defensive ends Trey Bodenheimer of Norwell and Brock Schott of Leo, defensive linemen Dylan Velez of Bellmont and Easton Brown of East Noble, inside linebackers Dylan Krehl of East Noble and Aydan Rusu of Norwell, outside linebackers Josh Arntz of Columbia City and Drew Ringger of Norwell, safeties Martin Smith of Columbia City and Jon Colbert of Norwell and corners Cade Shelton of Norwell and Landin Hoeppner of Leo.
Norwell’s Austin DeLeon was the first-team kicker, Bolyn was also selected as a punter and East Noble’s Tyson Reinbold was a first-team special teams player.
College signings
Homestead setter Haley Biedenbach will sign to play at Bethel University at 6:30 p.m. today at Empowered Sports Club. … Wawasee swimmer Alexis Mishler will sign with Florida Gulf Coast University 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Wawasee Middle School pool.