Eight local boys were named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams released Wednesday.
North Side’s Brauntae Johnson and Blackhawk Christian’s Kellen Pickett were both named to the Underclass All-State Supreme 15. Norwell’s Luke McBride was named to the Senior Large School All-State team, and Blackhawk Christian’s Josh Furst and Gage Sefton were named to the Senior Small School All-State list.
Wayne’s Jevon Lewis Jr. was named to the Junior Large School All-State team, and Whitko’s Kyler Krull and Adams Central’s Isaac Schultz where named to the Junior Small School All-State team.
Numerous local players were among the honorable mentions: The Senior Honorable Mention list includes New Haven’s Darrion Brooks, West Noble’s Austin Cripe, Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick, Homestead’s Kyron Kaopuiki, Adams Central’s Ethan Poling, Bishop Dwenger’s Preston Ross and Heritage’s Luke Saylor.
The Junior Honorable Mention list includes West Noble’s Bradyn Barth, Carroll’s Cannen Houser, Homestead’s William Jamison, Bishop Dwenger’s Caleb Lehrman, Adams Central’s Micah McClure, Leo’s Jackson McGee, Carroll’s Jaxon Pardon, Concordia’s Ajani Washington and Woodlan’s Trey Yoder.
Senior Workout invites revealed
Seven local basketball players are scheduled to participate in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Boys Workout, which will be held Sunday at Marian University in Indianapolis.
The list includes Furst and Sefton, who will be playing in the Class 2A state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the day before. The other area participants are New Haven’s Brooks, Columbia City’s Hedrick, Homestead’s Kaopuiki, Norwell’s McBride and Heritage’s Saylor.
Warsaw’s Jaxson Gould was selected but cannot participate due to injury. West Noble’s Cripe was also selected, but is unable to attend.
The event will be separated into two sessions, with most players from Northern and Southern Indiana playing from 1 to 3 p.m. and most of the Central Indiana players participating in the second session from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Indianapolis Attucks coach Christopher Hawkins will conduct both sessions. The public may attend both sessions. Admission is $8 ($5 for elementary school students).
Homestead signings
Homestead siblings, Libby and Eiji Minobe, are scheduled to sign with college programs on April 12. Libby is signing with DePauw softball and Eiji with Trine men’s lacrosse.