Northrop leads this year’s selections for the All-SAC girls basketball team after going 9-0 in conference play. Seniors Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson and Brooklyn McLemore were named to the first team and Alexis Castator was an honorable mention.
Snider (8-1 SAC) was represented by Jordyn Poole and Johnae Donahue on the first team and Tia Phinezy and Ciara Sims on the second team. Homestead (7-2) landed Myah Epps and Alison Stephens on the first team and Emma Reust and Molly Stock on second team.
Carroll’s Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs were named to the first team and Jersey Paul to the second.
Addie Shank of Bishop Luers, Annaka Nelson of Concordia, Justice Billingsley of South Side and Sydney Gorman of Wayne make up the rest of the first team.
Signing day
A number of local football players signed with colleges Wednesday.
Homestead tight end Grant Leeper signed with Iowa two days after announcing his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Snider’s Brandon Stuckey and Churubusco’s Riley Buroff signed with Indianapolis.
Eighteen local football players made their commitment to Saint Francis official: Snider’s Langston Leavell, North Side’s Bohde Dickerson and Mitch Vargovich, Homestead’s Izaiah Elward, New Haven’s Jay Mares, South Side’s Jayden Morris, Leo’s Drew Baker and Collin Butler, Wayne’s Nehemiah Young, Carroll’s Aidan Hunley, Columbia City’s Colten Pieper and Dawson Garrett and Jaden Sykes, and Aden Dennis of Bishop Luers. North Side graduate Rodney Woods joins the Cougars after a stint with Flyght Academy, and Bishop Luers grad Carson Clark will transfer from Western Illinois. DeKalb’s Donnie Wiley and Derek Overbay will celebrate their signing with Saint Francis on Tuesday.
Bishop Luers kicker Roel Pineda signed with Findlay, North Side’s Michael Dye has signed with Marian, and Angola’s Jake Land signed with Hillsdale. Charlie Stanski of Bishop Luers committed to Trine.
North Side’s Tierani Hoskins will sign with Saint Francis women’s basketball today. DeKalb’s Katie Witte will sign with Manchester women’s soccer on Feb. 9.
Girls basketball
Class 3A Concordia Sectional: Host Concordia (10-13) pulled away late in the final quarter Wednesday to beat Leo (11-12) 62-51 in the first round. The Cadets will face Garrett (12-11) in the semifinal Friday after the Railroaders beat Angola 41-32 in the evening’s second game, avenging a regular-season loss to the Hornets. Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 16 points and Kelsey Bergman had 12 points – all in the second half – and 18 rebounds.
Class 3A Norwell Sectional: Bellmont (18-4) beat Oak Hill 57-21 in a first-round matchup after holding the Golden Eagles to one point in the second quarter. The Braves will face Northwestern (16-4) in Friday’s semifinal.