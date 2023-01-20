North Side came into the Friday’s battle of SAC unbeatens with the conference’s top-scoring offense. Homestead had the league’s stingiest defense.
And it was the Homestead defense that won the night as the Spartans (14-3, 5-0 SAC) prevailed 53-46 to take sole possession of first place.
After a slow start to the first half – North Side (10-5, 4-1) led 8-0 and by as many as 11 points in the second quarter – the Spartans closed the first half on a 10-2 run. Junior forward Tucker Day’s put-back with just over two seconds left in the first half cut North Side’s halftime lead to 26-23.
“How we were only down three at the end of the half is beyond me,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said.
But even at halftime there were some promising signs for the Spartans: Homestead was outrebounding North Side 19-13, and the turnover battle was even at four apiece. The Legends had connected on five of 13 attempts from 3, but their overall shooting from the floor was just 36% – even lower than Homestead’s 9-of-23 (39%) shooting.
North Side junior Brauntae Johnson, who came into the game averaging 21.1 points, opened the game with a 3-pointer, but he missed his next six shots and was still at three points at halftime. He scored 11 points before fouling out with about a minute left in the fourth quarter.
In the first quarter especially, Johnson’s teammates were able to hit their own shots from outside, but the Legends did not connect on a single 3-pointer in the second half.
“Our plan of going into a box-and-one against Tae – we struggled when other kids were stepping up and hitting shots, but we then switched over to a little bit different of a defense and tried to keep them out of the lane,” Homestead’s coach said.
“Defense has to be our staple, our identity, and I feel like we’ve been doing that this whole season. We’re holding teams under their averages, and we just have to depend on getting stops, and hopefully we’re going to be able to get some put-backs or some shots to fall.”
The Spartans held the Legends to just six points in the third quarter, and when senior Kyron Kaopuiki hit a 3-pointer it gave Homestead its first lead at 32-30.
Meanwhile, Day was heating up: he scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter, dominated the boards and had two key blocks in the fourth quarter.
“When they drove, we had a lot of good shot-blockers, and that made it hard for them to score in the paint,” Day said. “And it stopped their momentum as well.”
Kaopuiki led all scorers with 17, Alex Graber scored 11 and Will Jamison had eight.
Johnson’s 11 points led the Legends, while Brashawn Bassett and Javion Davenport both scored 10.
Eugene Young Jr. scored eight points, all of which came in the first quarter.
North Side now sits in second place in the SAC with Concordia (8-4, 4-1) and Wayne (10-4, 4-1), which both won Friday.
The Cadets will play at North Side next Friday.