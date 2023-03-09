In recent years, the state gymnstics title has belonged to the northwest corner of the state: Valparaiso, Chesterton and Crown Point have each raised the IHSAA trophy since the last team from outside the region, Columbus North, won in 2016.
But if last week’s performance at the Huntington North Regional is any indication, Homestead has a chance to end that streak Saturday and win its first state championship since 2001.
Nine teams will compete in the state finals at Ball State’s Worthen Arena in Muncie. The Spartans were ranked No. 3 in the final coaches’ poll (Valparaiso entered the postseason ranked No. 1 and defending champion Crown Point is second). Homestead won last week’s regional title with 113.325 points, the best score in program history.
“It’s very exciting, they are going to have a lot of confidence, almost to the point where we’re going to have to be like, calm down, you’re good,” Homestead coach Jodi Hardwick said. “We’ve known that we can do it, they’ve believed it, but know we all know that hey, we are right there.”
But Homestead wasn’t the only team to throw down a huge score in the regional round: Valparaiso, which leads Indiana with 13 state titles, won a record 25th regional title with 113.900 points. Vikings senior Gabriella Grisafi won the regional all-around title on her home turf with a score of 38.225, and Crown Point took second place in both the team standings (112.025 points) and the all-around (Bulldogs junior Elly Kiran finished with 37.700 points).
Homestead senior Gina Zirille and freshman Jillian Creager tied for the Huntington North Regional all-around title with 38.150 points each, but the Spartans said they don’t believe they’ve peaked just yet.
“There definitely is (room for improvement),” Creager said. “At practice, it’s doing a lot of routines and numbers on our skills.”
“I think repetition will be key for us, just pointing our toes on a certain aspect of our routine, I think that will help us gain little tenths in our scores, which could lead to a state championship,” Zirille added. “It will really just come down to that day, just hitting our routines, making them clean and having fun.”
Homestead has been the team-runner up in each of the last two state finals, and Zirille tied for first in the floor exercise as a sophomore with a score of 9.650. The Spartans’ senior has placed in the top six in the all-around in her first three trips to the state finals, and her best finish came last season when she placed third with 37.650 points.
There are no defending state champions in this year’s field: Columbus North’s Emily Moore won last year’s all-around title as a senior with 38.275 points, claiming the beam and floor titles. Angola’s Ashtyn Evans has graduated since winning the bar title with a score of 9.575, as has vault champion Haiven Gipson of Harrison, who scored 9.850.
However, Austin Dykes, a Franklin Central gymnast who won the all-around state title as a freshman in 2021 with a score of 38.500 is back in the state finals after placing second in the all-around at the Franklin Central Regional last week.
Although Homestead might be Fort Wayne’s best chance at another team title, Bishop Dwenger has qualified for the state final field for the 26th time after finishing second at the Huntington North Regional with a score of 108.700.
Carroll has also qualified after finishing third with 106.500, making the program’s tenth trip to the state finals and eighth in the last decade.
Zirille and Creager have posted some of the best individual scores in the state – Zirille’s best all-around score of 38.200 ranked third in the state coming into the postseason, and Creager’s 37.950 was fourth – but Bishop Dwenger senior Ava Reed has also been one of the best gymnasts in the state this year. She placed third at the Huntington North Regional with a score of 37.250.
“She’s very team-oriented, and I think that creates that atmosphere,” Bishop Dwenger coach Rose Nix said. “She wants to do well herself to help the team, and that’s a really nice attribute
“Ever since her freshman year, she’s wanted the team to do well, and so to see how she’s developed, taking the younger kids and showing them the ropes, that’s been fun to see.”