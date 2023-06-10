LA PORTE – Homestead pitcher Evan Shoppell brought his hands together into the set position and prepared to fire toward the plate. With a runner on first in a tied game, Shoppell was just one out from sending his team's Class 4A semistate semifinal matchup against Hamilton Southeastern to a ninth inning.
But as the right-hander pulled his hands apart and began his delivery, the base umpire threw up his hands, calling Shoppell for a balk for not coming to a full stop in his set. The umpire motioned Hamilton's Nolan Colbert to second as Homestead's assistant coaches protested from the dugout and head coach Nick Byall called for calm.
It was a tough break for Shoppell, a borderline call which went against him. But the senior hurler steadied himself and made his pitch against Royals senior Harrison Dilts, who slapped a routine grounder toward Homestead shortstop Luke Neiswonger – routine, that is, until the ball connected with the lip of the infield grass and caromed high over the waiting Neiswonger's head and into left-center, sending Dilts around third and sliding head-first into home with the winning run in a 2-1 Hamilton triumph on Saturday at La Porte's Schreiber Field.
"There's disappointment in the way the ball bounces sometimes," said Byall, whose team fell short of its second semistate crown and first since 2008, ending its season 19-10. "But a lot of pride in my guys, how they fought all year and what they went through and how they battle. It's just tough. The toughest part is seeing the seniors coming out for the last time. It didn't quite go the way we wanted it to go."
Shoppell was among those seniors. He took the loss after pitching 2/3 of an inning in relief following seven innings of four-hit work from junior Mason Weaver, who struck out six and escaped trouble multiple times to keep his team in the game, while repeatedly losing his hat because of the exertion he put into each pitch.
"Pretty torn apart," Weaver said. "It's hard to go down with your team. You love playing with them so it sucks. ... Definitely going to have to let it sting for a little bit. It's probably the worst thing that happens in sports, the last game."
The loss capped a season in which Homestead won its first regional title since 2015 and the fourth in program history. It was unable to overcome a streaking Royals team, which won its eighth straight game to improve to 20-14 and earn the right to face the winner of Penn and Lake Central in Saturday night's semistate final.
The first of the two semifinals was a pitcher's duel throughout, with Weaver battling Hamilton's Ty Bradle, who worked a complete game while striking out nine and giving up only three hits.
Weaver did not surrender a hit until the fourth inning, but in the third the Royals put runners on first and second with nobody out thanks to a ground ball that got past Alex Graber at third base for an error and then a walk on a full count. Weaver pitched his way out of the jam, catching Kam Seitz looking at a 3-2 off-speed pitch for strike three, then getting a fly to center and a grounder to short to end the threat.
That started a stretch of four consecutive innings in which Weaver stranded a runner in scoring position. After surrendering a run in the sixth, he bounced back with a 1-2-3 seventh, striking out the leadoff man, then covering first on back-to-back grounders to the right side to end a season in which he went 8-1 and had an 0.99 ERA entering Saturday's matchup.
"He's been phenomenal all year, just an absolutel competitor," Byall said. "He's a guy who you know is going to go out and give you his best and his best is always pretty good and usually good enough. (Saturday), he was great again. It's hard when you have to pry a guy off the mound because his pitch count is getting up, but he always gave us a chance to win. ... He's been awesome."
One of the three hits the Spartans managed came in the sixth, when, with the game still scoreless, senior Justin Goskowicz roped a first-pitch double to deep right-center, one-hopping the wall. The future Saint Francis Cougar moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Luke Riha, who reached first when the throw from Bradle went to third and was not in time to nab Goskowicz.
A walk to Caleb Bradford loaded the bases, but that was the last baserunner the Spartans would get. Bryce Yoder put Homestead in front 1-0 with a fielder's choice ground ball, hustling to first to narrowly avoid an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play, but Logann Tuttle grounded to third to end the inning and Bradle set the side down in order in the seventh and eighth.
"Great pitcher," Byall said of Bradle. "In the tournament you know you're going to face some good arms. ... I was happy with the guys, they put the ball in play, they battled. Just couldn't string together enough hits at the right time to push enough runs across, but I liked the way our guys competed at the plate."
Staked to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Weaver struck out two of the first three hitters he faced, sandwiched around a bad-hop grounder which climbed up the wrist of first baseman Brady Minnick for an error.
With two outs, however, Hamilton's Dilts and Chugga Rosario hit line drives back up the middle in nearly identical spots, minutely out of the reach of Bradford at second, who made valiant diving stabs at both. Rosario's hit drove in Colbert to knot the score at 1.
It remained that way into the bottom of the eighth, when Shoppell walked Colbert with one out. Asked about the balk which moved Colbert into scoring position, Byall declined to say the call had been incorrect.
"You know, it's a tough call, it's a tough call in that situation," the coach said. "It's not one thing that does it. A bounce here, a bounce there, that's the game of baseball, sometimes it can be a cruel game. You live with it and you move on."
The Spartans are losing Tuttle, Yoder, Goskowicz, Jake Goode and Shoppell to graduation, but bring back a significant cadre of contributors, including Weaver, Bradford, Neiswonger, Riha, Minnick and Graber.
"It's a privilege to be able to coach at Homestead," Byall said. "There's so many good kids to begin with, just as kids, but they're talented baseball players, too. There's quite a few sophomores and juniors who played significant roles on this team and they'll get a chance to come back next year and see if we can't end in a different way."