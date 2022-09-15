Homestead and Carroll started a dual boys tennis meet Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t until Thursday evening that the Spartans wrapped up a 3-2 victory at the Charger courts.
No. 9 Homestead (9-2) swept all three singles positions and No. 12 Carroll (12-3) won both doubles matches. The meeting was interrupted by rain after about 30 minutes of play Tuesday, and as the storm refused to let up before dark the players picked up Thursday exactly where they left off.
“It’s always a challenge to keep mentally in the match throughout those couple days, but I really tried to keep it in the back of my mind, not let it take over my day, but still stay focused on what I was doing well,” said Homestead’s Stephen Meier, who beat Carroll’s Griffin Martin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. “I think it felt the exact same for me, it felt like one match.”
The match was tied at 2 when Ben Garrean beat Carroll’s Brian Mason 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the victory for Homestead. Homestead’s Eric Ji also beat Will Rudolph 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
“We’ve had some good wins and quality losses, and I think on paper we looked like a favorite. But I knew it was going to come down to a very tight margin,” Homestead coach Michael Hower said. “Our singles have been our strength this year and they came through tonight in a very close fashion.”
Carroll’s No. 1 singles duo of Matt Kosnik and Conner Gibson beat Homestead’s Alex Graber and Max Holliday 6-1, 6-3, and the Chargers’ No. 2 doubles team of Will and Andrew Jamison beat Homestead’s Matthew Otten and James Cowan 6-3, 6-4.
“I was most impressed with the way our doubles – especially our No. 1 doubles – fought after being down after that two-day delay,” Hower said. “Our No. 1 doubles came out more confident (Thursday) even though they were down 0-5.”
Though the Chargers took the loss this week, coach Kyle Stoffel said they left some room for improvement – which could come in useful if the rivals meet in the regional in early October.
“Like I told them, I think the good news is that No. 1 doubles really performed well, but a lot of the other positions didn’t perform as well as I’ve seen them perform, so they can definitely do better,” Stoffel said. “And doing better gives them a good shot, I think, when regionals come around in 21/2 weeks. Like I told them, it’s not like we just lost 5-0. It’s not like we lost 3-2 and everybody played the best they’ve every played, and that’s going to be the way it is.”
And the week isn’t over for the Chargers.
“Monday we got rained out at Huntington North halfway through, so we’re finishing that up (this afternoon),” Stoffel said, referring to a match that will be resumed this afternoon.
Still, Stoffel said the Chargers would’ve preferred to wrap up the match against Homestead on Tuesday.
“It depends on how the start was. For us, we had a really nice start Tuesday, so we hated to see that happen,” Stoffel said. “We had some nice momentum, the boys were fired up. It was going the way we wanted. Coach Hower and I were talking about it on Tuesday, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m OK with this.’ ”