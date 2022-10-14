Homestead boys tennis beat No. 21 Culver Academies 3-2 on Friday afternoon at Culver to advance to the state semifinals. The No. 10 Spartans will play No. 1 West Lafayette Harrison at 10 a.m. today.
It is the first time Homestead has reached the state semifinals since 2006, when the Spartans lost to Park Tudor in the championship final.
The Spartans won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles: Freshman Ben Garrean beat Culver's Fredrik Morsches 6-1, 6-0, and freshman Eric Ji beat Culver's Peter Billicic 6-3, 6-1. The decisive match came at No. 1 doubles, where Homestead junior Alex Graber and senior Max Holliday beat Dominic Hayden and Samuel Meares 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5.
Homestead junior Stephen Meier fell to Culver's No. 1 singles player Tyler Li, 6-1, 6-2, and the Spartans No. 2 doubles team of juniors James Cowan and Matthew Otten fell to John Allen and William Tullis, 6-1, 6-2.