Homestead tennis coach Michael Hower says that any great team needs a practice year.
But that doesn't mean "practice years" can't be very successful in their own right.
That might be the case for this year's Spartans, who currently have two freshmen and just one senior in their championship lineup. No. 10 Homestead raised a semistate trophy after beating Delta 4-1 on Saturday and are now headed to the state finals at Carmel, where the Spartans will face No. 21 Culver Academies in the quarterfinals on Friday.
"It's a very favorable matchup for us," Hower said of the Eagles, who are the lowest-ranked team among the final eight. "The only bad news is that they have a great 1 singles player. But we feel like, based on what I've heard from three or four other top coaches, that Stephen (Meier) is in the same league."
Meier, a junior, said that he is not worried about a playing a tough opponent.
"I know that the kid is from California, and there's this ranking system in tennis, and his (ranking) is supposedly a little bit higher than mine, but I'm not really too worried about that," Meier said. "I've played against good players throughout my whole career, and I play in tournaments all the time, so I'm used to those better players. My brother is up there, too, it's nice to have a brother who is D-1 to play with. Playing someone who is better on paper isn't daunting to me, I know I can get the job done."
There's good reason for Homestead to be confident at the other positions. Homestead's No. 3 singles player, freshman Eric Ji, has won each of his post-season matches 6-0, 6-0.
"High school tennis is much different from when you play in a tournament, it's a lot more encouraging, you have the support of your teammates," Ji said of his first season with the team. "It's a lot more fun, playing with other kids."
The Homestead No. 1 doubles team of junior Alex Graber and senior Maxwell Holliday also beat their Delta opponents 6-0, 6-0. Hower said he thinks the duo had a breakthrough when they beat Carroll's Conner Gibson and Matthew Kosnick in the regional finals.
"Our 1 doubles were never clicking at the same time. And at the Carroll match, it was like everything was on. Kosnick and Gibson are a great team, and to beat them on their home courts, it took a special night," Hower said. "It's been like that the whole week, it's been awesome."
Hower said that just about every position in the Homestead lineup seemed to be hitting their stride during last week's regional and semistate rounds.
"It capped off a great week for us," Hower said. "I don't want to say that we were underperforming all season, but I think we are definitely are at our top level right now, which is exactly what you want."
While Culver Academies is a favorable draw, if Homestead wins on Friday the Spartans move on to face the winner of No. 1 West Lafayette Harrison vs. No. 4 Columbus North.
"Harrison is No. 1 and we played them in the second match of the season, lost 2-3 – just like everybody else, because they have three phenomenal players at singles," Hower said. "Anything can happen. But at this moment we're focused on getting into the final four, and we haven't been able to do that on the boys side for a long time."