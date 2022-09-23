KENDALLVILLE – Homestead won six straight East Noble girls golf regional titles from 2016 to 2021, but the trophy traveled home from Noble Hawk Golf Links with a different team on Friday as Culver Academies won with a team score of 302.
The Eagles’ No. 3 golfer, Lynne Zhang, shot a 3-under-par 67 to win individual medalist honors.
The Spartans will still compete in the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel next Friday and Saturday after placing second with a team score of 315. The Carroll Chargers did not meet their goal of winning the program’s first regional title since 1981, but they did shoot a 318 to place third and move on as a team.
Bishop Dwenger senior Amelia Frazier shot a 70 to finish second overall and advance to the state finals as an individual (her Saints shot 334 to finish fourth in the team standings). The number of individual qualifying spots from each regional were cut from five to two this year, and DeKalb senior Lillie Cone carded a 75 to snag the final ticket to Prairie View.
“I’m just really excited – I was hoping to go to state this year, my last year as a senior. State is a really fun experience overall, I’m excited for my coaches to come along, and my best friend Clara (Burns) is going to come along, too,” Frazier said. “At the turn, I was 1-over, and I had a few bogeys, so I was kind of just looking to make some good putts, a few birdies. I wasn’t really thinking about anything, I just wanted to make pars and birdies for the rest of the day.”
Scarlett Senk and Eliza Saal each shot 76 for the Spartans and Cassidy Ayres shot 78. They were three of the 12 players who shot under 80 on Friday.
“I was really proud of the way we finished out there today. The beginning of the round was a little rough for several of our kids. We had some large numbers and didn’t putt very well on the first four or five holes,” said Homestead coach Rod Parker, whose four scorers were a combined 13-over-par through the first five holes. “But I thought we settled down, and I thought some of our kids played very solid back nines, really competed when they had to.”
Senk in particular had a rough start, carding an eight on the par-four first hole. But she birdied the third hole and did not record another bogey on the front nine.
Carroll junior Marissa GeRue and freshman Taylor Larkins each shot 73, which tied them with Eleanor and Karilyn Teglia of Culver Academies for third as individuals. Chargers junior Maggie Carr shot an 81.
“It’ll be different for me, because we actually get to stay together in the hotel. This means a lot for Maggie, for example, who’s a junior and has never been to the state finals,” said GeRue, who qualified as an individual in her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Warsaw placed fifth with a score of 357, Fremont was ninth at 392, a stroke ahead of 10th-place Snider. Norwell finished 11th (399), Southern Wells was 12th (424) and Bluffton placed 14th (453).