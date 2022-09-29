When the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals begin at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Friday morning, it will be the first time since 1996 a Carroll team will be teeing off on the state’s biggest stage.
This is just the fourth time the Chargers have qualified as a team for the state championship, first appearing in 1980 and again in 1981, when they were the state runners-up.
“There’s some room for improvement that we’re going to continue to work upon through this next week, but we’re excited about being there, ultimately,” Carroll golf coach Bryan Koehlinger said Friday, when his team shot 318 to place third at the East Noble Regional. “We’ve got some practices we’re going to have here this week, a practice round Thursday at noon when we get down there.”
Carroll, which was ranked No. 11 in the final poll released before sectionals, has some experience at Prairie View, as the Chargers placed 11th at the State Fall Preview with a score of 361 on the championship course back in August.
“We’re fortunate we were able play in the Preview, so it’s not something completely new to us, so that’ll give us, certainly, an advantage,” Koehlinger said. “We’re a lot better team now than we were then, so we expect to perform a lot better than we did.”
Carroll’s five golfers will be among the first to tee off on the 10th hole Friday, and the Chargers are paired with Gibson Southern, which placed third in the Washington Regional, and Delta, was third in the Lapel Regional.
While Carroll is returning to state finals for the first time in a generation, Homestead has been a fixture at the tournament in recent years, winning a state title in 2019 and finishing as the runner-up in each of the last two seasons.
The No. 10 Spartans will tee off on the 10th hole between 10 and 10:36 a.m., and they will play with Bedford North Lawrence (second in the Washington Regional) and Noblesville (second in the Lapel Regional).
Although Madison Dabagia and Simone Senk have graduated since placing in the top five for the Spartans at last year’s state finals, Homestead proved its younger lineup still belongs among the state’s best by placing eighth with a score of 342 at the State Preview.
“It’ll be exciting to see what we can do down there. We want to go down there and we want to play very confident, we want to play aggressive on that golf course, we want to play smart at the same time,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said at the East Noble Regional, where the Spartans shot 315 to place second. “But it’s going to be a really good experience, because we don’t have a senior going down with us this year. Obviously, big picture, we want to have a great showing this year knowing that all these kids we’re taking down there have a good shot of going back again, hopefully, next year, with a year more experience under their belt.”
While the new-look Spartans are back, two-time defending state champion Evansville North – which won six state titles and finished as the runner-up once between 2014 and 2021 – is not in the field this year after placing fourth in the sectional round.
Lapel’s Macy Beeson, who is the two-time defending individual champion after shooting an even-par 144 at the two-round tournament last year, returns for a chance at a three-peat. She will be in the final group to tee off on the first hole Friday at 10:54 a.m., alongside Bishop Dwenger senior Amelia Frazier and senior Trinity Dubbs of South Knox.
Frazier, who shot an even-par 70 at the regional tournament, last qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore competing for Homestead in 2020, when she tied for 40th with a two-round score of 170.
DeKalb senior Lillie Cone shot a 75 at Noble Hawk on Friday to snag the last individual qualifying spot, and she will tee off on the 10th hole at 10:54 a.m. This is her second time qualifying for the state finals after tying for 31st with a score of 163 as a junior.
No. 2 Castle posted the state’s lowest regional score this season, winning the Washington Regional at 296, and No. 1 Carmel won the Lafayette Jefferson Regional with a score of 297. The Greyhounds, who use Prairie View as their home course, won the preview tournament with a 305 back in August, followed by No. 4 Westfield (311) and Castle (320).
Although Carroll is new to this scene, at least as a full team, junior Marissa GeRue is ready to show the younger Chargers the way. She competed in the state finals as a freshman and a sophomore, tying for 73rd in 2020 and 34th in 2021.
“She will, I know,” Koehlinger said when asked if GeRue will be able to offer her younger teammates guidance this week. “We’ll be talking about it a lot this week, and trying to analyze the course.
“The good news is they’ve played it, so we can relate to it a little more than just talking about it and seeing it on paper.”