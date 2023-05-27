Homestead won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles at the Homestead Girls Tennis Semistate on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to get past the Delta Eagles, who won the remaining three positions to punch their ticket to next weekend's state finals.
It is the second straight semistate title and seventh overall for No. 23 Delta (21-3).
"We expected it to be 2-3 or a 3-2 match. We knew it was going to be a tight match," said Homestead coach Michael Hower. "We were hoping to stay a little bit more competitive with doubles, but Delta is known for having amazing doubles, we knew it was going to be a tough one.
"Delta is a deep team. It was great to win at 1 and 2, but we kind of knew their drop off was not very steep."
Delta's doubles teams were the first winners off the court: The Eagles No. 1 team of Kate Manor and Janet Wegener beat Homestead's Kendal Frey and Rhegan Zitlaw, 6-1, 6-0, and at No. 2 doubles Rowan Hinds and Kelsey Vest beat Homestead's Elaina Schilt and Grace Hansen, 6-2, 6-1.
Delta clinched the match when Iva Witter finished her match at No. 3 singles, beating Homestead's Caroline Stock 6-2, 6-3.
Homestead sophomore Macy Parker assured that the Spartans would finish with at least one point as she beat Gabrielle Knight 6-3, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.
"I feel like I played very well. I played really strong in both the first and second sets, and it was great to finish off my season with a win," Parker said.
The last match to conclude was on the No. 2 singles court, where Homestead's Layla Kelly needed more than two hours to wrap up a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Brylee Beckley.
"The first set was really easy, because the energy was really good, everyone was upbeat. And then in the second set, after my team lost, it was tough coming back from that, knowing that this is going to be my last match," Kelly said. "But I wanted to leave it all out on the court, so I really pushed myself in that tiebreak.
"She was a really talented player, and I knew that it was now or never. So I really pushed myself, I was trying to stay very consistent and let her make the errors, trying not to go for any winners. And I felt good with how it turned out."
No. 4 Fishers (14-2) beat NorthWood (17-2) 5-0 in the other semistate championship match held at Homestead on Saturday.
Homestead finishes the season with a record of 13-7.
"We were not supposed to be here, I think, in most people's eyes," Hower said. "We said that this year is an investment, a huge investment, and all the experiences we got through, the tough match with Carroll, the match with Canterbury here, those are experiences we put in our back pocket and are going to make next year so much easier. We need those things, because our schedule is so brutal."
The Spartans will lose just two players – the No. 1 doubles partners of Frey and Zitlaw – to graduation this year.
"For Rhegan, she played varsity doubles at three semistates, and she didn't have a freshman year (due to COVID), not many kids can say that," Hower said. "She's been a rock, she's been steady, she's a steady who leads quietly. And if we kept track of aces, she would probably have the ace record.
"And for Kendal to bring energy was awesome. It's changed the dynamic of our team in a good way. Sometimes tennis players are a little low energy, and she has changed that, which is nice. They're great kids, and they left our program in a better place."
The Spartans anticipate bringing in at least two strong freshmen next season.
"This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, nobody expected that we were going to get this far. Nobody expected that we were going to beat Carroll in regionals, and we did. It was a really successful season," Kelly said. "We're going to be back and better next year. We're going to be ready next year, next year everybody's going to have to bring their best, or else it's not going to be good enough to be on our team."