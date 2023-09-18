Homestead coach Paco Castillo said his team worked on attacking runs for at least three weeks, and the fruits of that hard work were on display Monday as the host Spartans beat rival Carroll 6-0.
The first two goals came within a minute of each other, in the seventh and eighth minutes. The Class 3A No. 17 Spartans (9-3-1) led 4-0 by halftime, and then added two more goals in the final five minutes.
“I think our speed took over after we started getting behind them, on their defensive half. Once we started doing that, we took advantage of the situation, we got behind and the goals started coming,” Castillo said.
Homestead freshman Braylee Morris bookended the Spartans’ scoring: She booted a left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box, and it sailed over the goalkeeper’s hands into the top-left corner of the net. With just under four minutes left in the game, she put away her second goal, this time receiving a pass right outside the 18-yard box, dribbling closer to the net and then taking another left footed shot, this time a chip into the top right corner.
“I feel like the last goal was definitely the prettiest of the night,” senior Elena Knecht said. “Braylee Morris, she’s just a freshman, and it was really impressive.”
Knecht was responsible for Homestead’s second goal. Freshman Audrey Johnson had the ball in front of the Carroll goal, she passed to Knecht in front of the net and the senior turned slightly with the ball and scored from point-blank range.
“No one was really on me, I felt like I didn’t have anyone pressing me, so if I shot the ball it would go in. And it did,” Knecht said.
At 21:41 in the first half, Johnson took a shot on goal that was blocked by the Carroll keeper who lost her grip on the ball. Junior Madison Balf tapped the dropped ball into the net with the outside of her foot. With 13:32 to go in the half, Balf scored for the second time, once again on a second-chance shot. Homestead was awarded a corner kick, and the first strike by junior Nola Kadi was deflected and bounced off the crossbar. But Balf was once against lurking by the corner of the net, and sank the rebound to give the Spartans a 4-0 lead.
The second half was largely quiet until Johnson broke away from the Carroll defenders with just under five minutes to play, and she beat the keeper on a one-on-one to score her first goal of the match.
Homestead has beaten No. 7 Carroll (9-2-2) in six straight meetings, but this six-goal margin was the widest of any in recent years. Carroll’s last win in the series came in the 2018 regular season, when the Chargers won 3-2, though Homestead would go on to win when the teams met in the state tournament that fall.
“It was amazing, it was so fun, honestly,” Knecht said of the victory. “Last year we only won 1-0, and that was because of an own-goal. So to win 6-0 this year, when we thought we were going to lose, it was pretty good.”