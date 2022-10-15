LIGONIER – The Homestead girls made it two straight regional championships as four Spartans finished among the top eight Saturday morning, and the Concordia boys landed back on top with the third regional trophy in program history, all of which have been won since 2019.
The Spartans girls, who won with 39 points, were paced by Addison Knoblauch, who returned from a scheduled week off to win the girls race in 18:37. She finished 14 seconds ahead of Concordia freshman Sarah Maple, who finished second to lead her Cadets to second place as a team with 64 points.
Leo senior Luke Shappell and Westview freshman Noah Bontrager pulled away from the rest of the boys field and ran together for much of the race. But the freshman pulled away in the final third of the race and won in 15:45. Shappell took second place in 16:04, and Northrop junior Conyer Wilson was third in 16:29.
“Really, my strategy was to stay with Noah Bontrager. I knew that he was the real deal, he’s really good. Just stay with him and race,” Shappell said. “He got ahead of me on some of the hills, just pushed a little harder than I could stay up with.”
Concordia’s Vaughn Hendrickson, who had a breakthrough race at last week’s Northrop Sectional, placed sixth in 16:41, and all five Cadets scorers placed in the top 24 to win with 63 points. Carroll was second with 110 points, and West Noble was third with 115, led by Grant Flora, who placed fourth in 16:33. Leo was fourth with 131 points (in addition to Shappell, Jaydon Steidinger placed eighth in 16:47), and Angola took the fifth and final semistate qualifying spot with 138 points. The Hornets were led by Sam Yarnelle, who finished fifth in 16:37.
DeKalb, which beat West Noble and Angola last week to win the West Noble Sectional, finished in sixth place, just three points behind the Hornets.
Back in the girls race, East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey took third place in 19:05 and her Knights finished fourth with 110 points.
Homestead’s Elise Peckinpaugh was fourth in 19:09. Her teammates Caterina Perego and Lauren Saddington both crossed the finish line in the next 22 seconds, and Alexis Goebel finished in 20:16, giving the five Spartan scorers an average time of 19:24.
Alexa Panning finished fifth in 19:22 to give the Cadets another low scorer, and Blackhawk Christian’s Hannah Suvar was the top individual competing without a team, taking seventh in 19:30.
Carroll finished third with 77 points as Haile Schiffeneder, Megan Lanning and Hadley Snell crossed the line in 10th through 12th place, respectively.
Northrop senior Victoria Clibon finished ninth in 19:32 to lead the Bruins to a spot in the New Haven Semistate, finishing fifth with 133 points.
The New Haven Semistate has been moved from its planned location at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan in Marion.
CULVER ACADEMIES REGIONAL: The Warsaw boys and girls both won regional titles and Tigers junior Josefina Rastrelli won the girls race in 18:16.
Freshman Samantha Rastrelli was 13th and all five scorers placed in the top 18 to give the Tigers a team score of 51.
Although the boys did not have an individual champ, they had an even lower winning score of 33 as all scorers placed in the top 11. Sophomore Tyler Mimnaugh was the top Warsaw boys finisher, taking fourth in 17:02, with teammates Tyler Swartz and Jackson Gackenheimer right behind.
MARION REGIONAL: The Norwell girls won a regional championship and Canterbury senior Anya Ramrakhiani won the girls race in 19:43.8.
Knights freshmen Ashely Waldman and Brooklyn Meyer finished seventh and eighth to lead Norwell to the win with 68 points.
Adams Central was second with 100 points, led by ninth-place finisher Madison Gerber in 20:20.5. Huntington North was third with 109 points, Eastbrook fourth with 120 and South Side fifth with 130.
Canterbury missed out advancing to semistate by one point.
Addison Davis of Bishop Luers finished third in 19:52.5. The top local boys finisher was Norwell’s Zachary Waldman, who took third in 16:25.9. New Haven’s Andrew Amos was less than a second behind.
The Bluffton boys placed third with 101 points, Norwell was fourth with 121 and Bellmont was fifth with 134.