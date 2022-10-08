As Leo senior Luke Shappell pulled further and further away from the field at Saturday’s Northrop cross country sectional, it was impossible to miss the wide grin on his face.
Shappell had plenty to smile about: He won the sectional title in 15:46.1, his personal-best time, and he and fifth-place finisher Jaydon Steidinger led the Lions to a third-place finish with 101 points to qualify for next week’s regional race at West Noble.
“Sometimes it hurts – definitely midway through the second mile I wasn’t feeling great, but you’ve got to stay positive the whole time. That’s maybe why I do so well. Staying happy keeps me light on my feet,” Shappell said. “I try to race how I feel. I didn’t have a goal, but I’m super pumped. I’m so excited that my team did well, too. Everyone was around 18 (minutes) or under.”
Chasing down Shappell was SAC champ Conyer Wilson, a Northrop junior, who broke the 16-minute threshold to take second in 15:59.8.
“I didn’t want to go out that fast, but it’s how the race went, a little faster than I wanted to,” Wilson said. “When I got in the woods the last time, I tried to see how close I could get to Luke Shappell. Obviously he’s a really good runner – I didn’t think of beating him, just see how close I could get.”
Concordia junior Vaughn Hendrickson was right behind Wilson, finishing third in 16:00.3. Cadets also finished 10th, 11th and 12th as well as 16th to win the sectional title for the fourth straight year.
“Our boys, we wanted to be a little more aggressive this week than they’ve been, and I think we accomplish that,” said Concordia coach Scott Steffen, who’s team graduated five runners from last year’s championship lineup. “What Vaughn did today – I challenged him to be aggressive, and he did that, maybe a little bit more than I would’ve thought early. He stuck his nose out there, and I think he found a new normal for him.”
Carroll placed second with 78 points, Leo was third, Columbia City was fourth with 103 points and Bishop Dwenger was the fifth and final team to advance with 124.
Steffen said that he wanted his girls to run a little bit easier, but freshman Sarah Maple still broke away from Northrop’s Victoria Clibon to win in 18:27.0. Clibon, a senior, was second in 18:44.3, with fellow Bruin Maren Wilson close behind in 18:46.5.
“I tried to work with her and not start off too fast at the beginning, so I wouldn’t burn out at the end,” Maple said. “We wanted to have the end be the fastest, so we were focused on being relaxed in the middle and just running the race.”
Clibon started limping on Monday and was diagnosed with a “premature stress fracture in her foot” after winning an SAC title a week ago, and she is now wearing a boot during the day in order to stay as healthy as possible for the remainder of a “fairytale” senior season.
“This season has been too good to be true for me. All the things I set out to do as a freshman are coming into play. DI colleges are looking at me,” Clibon said. “It’s honestly like a fairytale, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
No. 5 Homestead, led by fourth-place finisher Elise Peckinpaugh, ended Carroll’s streak of 22 straight sectional titles, winning with 51 points. No. 10 Concordia and No. 13 Carroll were close behind with 54 points each, and the Cadets snagged second place based on the sixth-place runner.
The Spartans had three runners finish in the top ten, all five scorers in the top 20 and all seven runners in the top 24.
“There’s less than a minute (from our first through fifth), so we’re looking at that pack. That’s what’s important to us, running as a pack and placing as high as we can within the pack,” Homestead coach Sara Wyss said. “That’s definitely going to be a strategy, that’s where you get on the podium.”
Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch, who has been one of the top runners in the state, received a scheduled day off.
Northrop finished fourth in the team standings with 87 points and Columbia City fifth with 158.
Bellmont Sectional: Bluffton won its first boys sectional title since 1998 with 67 points. The Tigers were followed by Norwell with 88 points, Bellmont with 114, Woodlan with 132 and Bishop Luers with 157. All five will advance to next week’s Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan. New Haven senior Andrew Arnos won the boys race in 16:31.7. Norwell had three runners finish in the top 10 to claim the school’s 11th girls sectional title with 47 points. Adams Central was second with 84 points, Canterbury third with 97, South Side fourth with 107 and Woodlan fifth with 121. Canterbury senior Anya Ramrakhiani won the girls race in 19:20.0.
West Noble Sectional: East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey won in 19:21 and freshman Macey Colin was second in 20:00 to lead the No. 14 Knights to their second straight sectional title with 22 points. Angola was second with 83 points, West Noble third with 89, Westview fourth with 117 points and DeKalb fifth with 128. DeKalb won the boys title with 73 points, followed by West Noble with 82 and Angola with 86. West Noble’s Grant Flora was the top local finisher, taking second place in 16:30.
Manchester Sectional: Warsaw won both the boys and girls sectional titles, and Josefina Rastrelli was the girls individual champion. All seven of the No. 17 Tigers girls finished in the top 13. The boys claimed three of the top five spots and had all five scorers finish in the top 12. Warsaw senior Ryun Hoffert finished second in 16:42.3.
Marion Sectional: At Indiana Wesleyan, the Huntington North girls and Oak Hill girls both scored 57 points, but the Vikings had to settle for second due to the sixth runner. The Huntington North boys finished fourth and Southern Wells fifth and will also advance to the Marion Regional next week. Junior Ella Colclesser finished third for the Vikings in 20:27.2.