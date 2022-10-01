CARMEL – When Homestead qualified for the girls golf state finals last week, Spartans coach Rod Parker said the trip would be a great learning opportunity for a lineup that didn’t include a single senior.
But this weekend the Spartans proved they were already prepared to land on the podium, placing fourth with a team score of 657 (81-over par).
“I think it is great. Coming in, we were ranked 10th, and I just knew that’s now where we are as a team, we’re better players than that,” said Homestead junior Scarlett Senk.
Homestead has now finished among the state’s top four teams in five straight years.
“We feel great, we’re very happy with finishing on the podium this year,” Parker said. “It’s a team with no seniors, certain kids who hadn’t seen the course before, and to come down here and play really solid golf, some of our best golf of the year at the right time on a big stage, is a great experience for us this year and a great momentum-builder for us next year.”
Homestead was sitting in fifth at the end of the first round on Friday after shooting 329 and improved ever so slightly in the second round by shooting 328. The Spartans trailed Culver Academies, who they were paired with in the final round, but passed the Eagles during the final few holes to finish ahead of them by one stroke.
Carmel won its third state title and first since 2013 with a two-day total of 629 (53-over par). The Greyhounds started the second round in second place at 232, three strokes behind Center Grove, and shot 306 on Saturday to win by 14 strokes. Castle shot 315 and Center Grove 323 on the second day to finish tied for second place at 643.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker shot 2-under over two rounds to win the individual state title by nine strokes, tying for the second-largest margin of victory ever. Her 69 on Friday was the only round under par all weekend.
Homestead’s Senk was the top local finisher, shooting 81 on Friday and 74 on Saturday to finish at 11-over in a four-way tie for sixth.
“I was really happy with how I played on the back nine, it was a lot of fun, and I was just trying to keep myself calm, because a lot of the time this tournament can be stressful and anxiety-ridden,” Senk said. “I was just trying to keep calm and not focus on my score.”
Although the Spartans did run into issues at points during their two rounds, Parker said they managed to keep mistakes from snowballing.
“Yesterday our second nine was our lowest nine-hole score of the year, what a great time to do it, at state, to set the table for today,” Parker said, referring to his team’s 151. “And then Scarlett going out and playing fantastic today. Cassidy (Ayres) had a fantastic round yesterday, a great back nine. And then Bree Noll, her last 27 holes were her three lowest individual nine holes of the year.”
Ayres shot a 77 on Friday, including a 35 on her second nine, and was tied for fourth after the first day, but she fell out of individual contention Saturday, shooting 90. Her final score of 167 left her tied for 36th. Junior Eliza Saal finished tied for 24th at 163, Breana Noll tied for 44th at 172 and Domenica Casini was 90th with a score of 211.
DeKalb senior Lillie Cone shot 75 in her final high school round, shaving seven strokes off of Friday’s score, to finish at 157 in a tie for 12th place. It’s a marked improvement from her first state finals appearance as a junior, when she tied for 31st.
Cone was paired with Bishop Dwenger senior Amelia Frazier for the final round, and the senior Saint carded her second score of 83 to finish tied for 32nd. Among the other players tied for 32nd was Lapel senior Macy Beeson, the two-time defending state champion.
Carroll, appearing in its first state finals as a team since 1996, shot 363 on Friday and 350 on Saturday to finish 12th in the field of 18 teams. The Chargers were led on both days by freshman Taylor Larkins, who shot 83 on Friday and 76 on Saturday to finish tied for 16th at 15-over par. That performance combined with her regular-season scoring earned her all-state honors.
Carroll junior Marissa GeRue shot 89 in the first round and 86 in the second to finish at 175 (+31), tied for 44th. Maggie Carr finished 65th with a two-day score of 183, Gaby Frick tied for 82nd with a score of 196 and Natalie Winter was 87th with a score of 205.
Like the Spartans, the Chargers did not a have senior in their championship lineup, which means many of the same players could return to Carmel next season.