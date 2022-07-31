Homestead, the defending state girls golf runner-up, is ranked No. 7 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association preseason poll released Sunday. Carroll is ranked 16th.
Carmel, which finished fifth at last year's state finals, is the preseason No. 1 with two first-place votes, and No. 2 Castle also drew two first-place votes. Center Grove opens at No. 3 and fourth-place Westfield also drew a first-place vote.
Girls golf competitions are officially allowed to begin on Monday.
The full poll is listed below:
2022 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Preseason Girls Golf Poll
(Rank, Team, Points, 1st Place Votes)
1. Carmel, 115, 2
2. Castle, 110, 2
3. Center Grove, 104
4. Westfield, 100, 1
5. Noblesville, 88
6. HSE, 87
7. Homestead, 84
8. Culver, 82
9. Zionsville, 62
10. Penn, 60
11. Floyd Central, 50
12. Batesville, 48
13. Franklin, 43
14. Columbus North, 36
15. NorthWood, 35
16. Carroll, 32
17. Valparaiso, 23
T-18. Brownsburg, 20
T-18. Evansville North, 20, 1
20. Western, 13
HM. University
HM. Crown Point
HM. Columbus East
HM. Jasper
HM. Martinsville
HM. Gibson Southern
HM. Cathedral
HM. Marion