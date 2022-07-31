Homestead, the defending state girls golf runner-up, is ranked No. 7 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association preseason poll released Sunday. Carroll is ranked 16th. 

Carmel, which finished fifth at last year's state finals, is the preseason No. 1 with two first-place votes, and No. 2 Castle also drew two first-place votes. Center Grove opens at No. 3 and fourth-place Westfield also drew a first-place vote.

Girls golf competitions are officially allowed to begin on Monday. 

The full poll is listed below:

2022 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Preseason Girls Golf Poll

(Rank, Team, Points, 1st Place Votes)

1. Carmel, 115, 2

2. Castle, 110, 2

3. Center Grove, 104

4. Westfield, 100, 1

5. Noblesville, 88

6. HSE, 87

7. Homestead, 84

8. Culver, 82

9. Zionsville, 62

10. Penn, 60

11. Floyd Central, 50

12. Batesville, 48

13. Franklin, 43

14. Columbus North, 36

15. NorthWood, 35

16. Carroll, 32

17. Valparaiso, 23

T-18. Brownsburg, 20

T-18. Evansville North, 20, 1

20. Western, 13

HM. University

HM. Crown Point

HM. Columbus East

HM. Jasper

HM. Martinsville

HM. Gibson Southern

HM. Cathedral

HM. Marion

