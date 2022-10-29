TERRE HAUTE – If you look at each Homestead runner in turn, none of the Spartans’ girls ran the race of her life at the cross country state finals at the LaVern Gibson course on Saturday.
But together, they did enough to place fourth as a team with 187 points, finishing on the podium for just the second time in program history.
The only Homestead team to place higher at a state finals was the third-place 2016 team.
“It says a lot about their work ethic and their entire belief in the process all season long. This is the mark of that,” Homestead coach Sara Wyss said. “They have a lot of poise. They don’t get rattled, they didn’t get rattled. And that’s a testament to their maturity.
“When you get on that starting line, it’s a scary place to be, because you know everyone is depending on you to do your job today.”
Last year’s individual champion, Lily Cridge, beat her 2021 time by 18 seconds to win in 17:14.6. Delta junior Nicki Southerland again finished second, but this time closed the gap with Cridge from 30 seconds to just 2.9. Sophia Kennedy of Park Tudor finished third in 17:24.4, and six girls finished under the 18-minute mark.
The top local girls finisher was Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli, who placed seventh in 18:00.1, shaving off nearly a minute and 40 seconds off her time from the 2021 finals.
“I’m really happy with it. I was a little surprised, but I knew I was capable of doing that, and it was fun to come out here and perform,” Rastrelli said. “It’s kind of crazy to look back and realize what I ran last year, and this is way faster. I’ve started training with the guys, too, and running with them has helped me grow physically and mentally.”
Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch took eighth place in 18:05.2. Although Knoblauch placed fifth in 2021, her time Saturday was about 10 seconds faster than last year’s.
Other local medalists were East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey, who placed 17th in her first state finals race in 18:26.8, and Concordia junior Alexa Panning, who was 20th in 18:42.0.
The Noblesville girls proved the power of pack running as they won their first state title with 122 points despite not having a runner finish in the top 20. Top Millers runner Brooke Lahee finished in 28th place (scoring 19 points after runners competing without teams were removed from the equation), but the next five Noblesville runners finished between 34th and 45th.
Columbus North, which had both Julia Kiesler and Lily Baker finish in the top 10, settled for second with 153 points, and Carmel was third.
After Knoblauch, Homestead’s scorers were Elise Peckinpaugh (35th, 19:07.5), Lauren Saddington (57th, 19:30.7), Caterina Perego (58th, 19:31.4) and Lydia Shaw (125th, 20:17.3).
Concordia, which was ranked 13th in the latest coaches poll, finished eighth with 274 points. Cadets freshman Sarah Maple finished not far behind Panning, placing 26th in 18:51.9.
Carroll finished 12th with 334 points, East Noble was 14th with 350 and Warsaw was 20th with 430. Carroll’s top runner was sophomore Haile Schiffeneder (73rd in 19:41.8), and her teammate Hadley Snell was the next to cross the finish line. Freshman Megan Lanning was close behind in 78th.
Northrop freshman Maren Wilson, who was competing as an individual, placed 54th in 19:29.8, and Blackhawk Christian freshman Hannah Suvar was 90th in 19:55.7.
In the boys race, Carmel senior Kole Mathison led for most of the race and won in 15:02.8. His teammate, Tony Provenzano, just edged out Cameron Todd of Brebeuf Jesuit for second, although both recorded times of 15:11.2. That 1-2 punch allowed the Greyhounds to win their 17th team title and first since 2018.
The Concordia boys finished 17th as a team with 398 points, and the Warsaw boys finished 18th in the team standings with 420 points. The first Cadets boy across the line was sophomore William Schlegel, who placed 62nd in 16:28.4, while the first Tigers runner to finish in the boys race was junior Tyler Swartz, who finished 99th in 16:48.1.
The first local finisher in the boys championship race was Leo senior Luke Shappell, who competed as an individual and placed 45th in 16:16.2. The other two individual qualifiers from northeast Indiana, juniors Conyer Wilson of Northrop and Sam Yarnelle of Angola, finished back-to-back, with Wilson placing 74th in 16:35.0 and Yarnelle 75th, just 0.2 of a second behind.
“It was surreal, because you read all about it, you watch all the videos, you see all the people running, and then you’re actually out there by them. But the gun goes off and all the nerves go away,” Wilson said. “I learned that it’s a tough course, and I have to push through it, push through the pain. And also I learned that my team is really good, they’re here for me. They came out and supported me, so I’ve got a good support system around me.”