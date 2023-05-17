NEW HAVEN – The Homestead Spartans broke a lot of things at the New Haven Girls Track and Field Sectional on Tuesday: The 4x800 relay record, the 3,200-meter run record and the sectional trophy, dislodging the figurine from the base of the trophy just minutes after being named champions for the ninth straight time.
Homestead won all three relays plus five individual events, and the Spartans had at least one athlete advance to next week’s Carroll Regional in 15 of 16 events. With so many Spartans finishing in the top three, they racked up 182 points, easily outdistancing runner-up New Haven (81 points), Huntington North (third with 78.5) and Heritage (fourth with 76).
Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch was a part of both of Tuesday’s meet records: She ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x800 team, crossing the line in 9:31.46 to break Bellmont’s record from 2016 by more than 10 seconds, then won the 3,200 in 10:31.78, breaking the record set last year by Huntington North legend Addison Wiley by more than 30 seconds.
“We knew that’s what we were looking for, we were looking for the record and also first place, since last year we barely missed out on being first in this relay,” said 4x800 lead-off runner Elise Peckinpaugh, who would go on to win the 1,600 in 5:14.03. “For me, it’s the only race I’ve been put in consistently across high school. … It’s a great way to start the meet off strong.”
Knoblauch took a massive lead in the 3,200 and would go on to lap every competitor except for runner-up Anya Ramrakhiani of Canterbury, who finished 1:12 back. After completing her race, Knoblauch was able to cheer on her freshman teammate Brier Saddington, who took third in 11:57.68 while Adams Central’s Madison Gerber took fourth in 11:59.54.
“For both runners from Homestead, me and Brier, to both advance to the next round, that was our big goal,” Knoblauch said. “(Saddington) was in fourth for a little bit, I was coming around, and we tried to push her along. She had an amazing finish, an amazing kick at the end, that’s what got her the spot for next week.”
The 3,200 was the second-to-last event, and immediately after Knoblauch ran the first leg of the 4x400. She put the Spartans in good position and her teammates did the rest, winning in 4:03.72 to beat the rest of the field by more than 13 seconds.
Homestead was also the easy winner in the 4x100 in 50.55, nearly three seconds ahead of Heritage.
The Spartans took three field events: Ellie Irwin won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches (no one else went higher than 5), Anna Ream won the long jump at 161/4 feet, and Emery Carrico won the shot put with a distance of 391/2 feet.
Host New Haven had five event wins from three athletes: Ashyla Marshall swept the 100 (12.85 seconds) and 200 (26.41); J’NQE Jackson won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.35 and followed up by winning the 300 hurdles in 46.49; and Makenna Dommer won the discus with a throw of 119-8.
The remaining three events were won by Huntington North. Janna Teusch defended her title in the pole vault, matching her winning clearance of 10-3 from last year. Gracie Fields won the 400 in 1:00.52, and Ella Colclesser was the surprise winner in the 800 in 2:21.57. She had been seeded fourth but beat her seed time by more than eight seconds.
Colclesser was trailing Allison Heine with about 50 meters to go, but the Homestead freshman, clearly exhausted, stumbled about 10 steps from the finish line and finished second in 2:22.19.
“All I wanted going into the race was top three to qualify for regionals, and I knew the competition was going to be tough, I knew Homestead had really good times coming in,” Colclesser said.
“All I wanted was to hang with them as long as I could. I felt it, and it just happened. I kept thinking of how hard I worked. I knew I could do it if I just got her. I kept repeating positive thoughts in my head, even though my whole body was numb.
“It was tough, but I just dug through it.”