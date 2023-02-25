Gina Zirille is now four-for-four at the Concordia Gymnastics Sectional. The Homestead senior kicked off her final postseason run Saturday by claiming her fourth all-around title with 37.725 points.
But for the first time in her career, Zirille had a teammate next to her on the podium: Spartans freshman Jillian Creager was the runner-up with 37.000 points.
Their dominance, and senior Kendyl Bond's sixth-place finish in the all-around, pushed Homestead, ranked third in the Indiana High School Gymnastics Coaches' Poll, to its fifth-straight sectional title with 110.600 points. The current streak matches the Spartans' previous record streak of sectional titles, which ran from 1983 to 1987.
"This year's team has worked really hard getting new skills and perfecting their routines," Homestead coach Jodi Hardwick said. "This is Kendyl's first year even doing all-around, so for her to get sixth at Sectionals is really exciting, I'm very proud of her. She had a great bar routine, great floor routine."
Bishop Dwenger, which is tied for fourth in the coaches' poll, was second with 109.100 points and No. 7 Carroll was third with 105.300. All three teams will advance to next Saturday's regional championship at Huntington North.
Zirille, who had won all 12 sectional event titles over the course of her first three seasons, added two more event titles on Saturday, winning on bars with a score of 9.475 and beam with 9.350 points. She finished third on floor and second on vault.
Creager had the meet's top-scoring floor routine with a mark of 9.400 and finished first in the vault due to a tie-breaker after she and Zirille both scored 9.550. She was also the runner-up on the uneven bars with a score of 9.300.
"Jillian has been solid all year, we kind of fixed a few things on her bar routine, so her bars were gorgeous today. I'm so proud of her for that," Hardwick said.
Zirille said she has felt "solid" on the uneven bars all season, and though she described her touch as a "little wobbly" on beam she stayed on. But her biggest call of the day came during warmups, when she decided to do a layout on the vault instead of the pike she's been performing all season.
"I competed layouts all last year, and I didn't compete it at the beginning of the season," Zirille said. "I've been really working on my vaults during the last two weeks in practice, and I've been trying to get the layout back because it's a 10-point start value rather than a 9.8, which is a pike. I figured they'd been getting a lot better in practice, so I was ready to do it today."
Hardwick said Zirille made a similar move earlier this year when she added a layout back into her beam routine.
"I think she wanted that all-around title really bad," Hardwick said. "I know she did. Today is the first day she's done layouts (in competition), and they looked great."
Bishop Dwenger has now finished second at the sectional meet four years in a row. The Saints finished fractions of a point ahead of Homestead on the beam (27.050 points for their three top scorers on the beam, compared to the Spartans' 27.775) and the floor (27.975 to 27.875), but Homestead accumulated 27.775 points on the bars, more than a point ahead of every other team, and 28.050 on vault, the best combined score of any team on any apparatus.
Saints senior Ava Reed took third in the all-around with 36.825, Bishop Dwenger freshman Avery Gleave was right behind in fourth with 36.575 points and senior Abigail House was seventh. Reed took second place on floor with 9.375 points and third in both the vault (9.325) and bars (9.200). Gleave was second on the beam with 9.125 points and Concordia freshman Remmington Tallent was third with 9.100 points.
Carroll freshman Aubrey Graf finished fifth in the all-around with 35.950 points. Her best event was the beam, where she placed fourth with 9.025 points.
Northrop placed fourth in the team standings with 98.175 points, Concordia was fifth with 97.300, Snider sixth with 93.325, Huntington North seventh with 88.550 and Wayne eighth with 70.975. North Side was ninth and South Side 10th.
In addition to the Homestead, Bishop Dwenger and Carroll gymnasts, the top six individuals in each event and the all-around advance to the regional round, so Tallent and Northrop junior Jaci Johnson, who placed sixth on the vault with a score of 8.975, will compete at Huntington North next week.
Columbia City's only competitor, junior Lindsay Johnson, took seventh on the beam with a score of 8.850 and just missed a regional qualifying spot.
The Spartans have been nearly as dominant at the Huntington North Regional in recent years as they have at the Concordia Sectional: Homestead has won the last two team titles and Zirille is a three-time all-around regional champion with 11 regional event titles.
Wawasee Sectional
Angola won its third straight sectional title with 107.550 points on Saturday, while Plymouth took second place with 105.325 points and East Noble claimed the third and final regional qualifying spot with 104.900.
The No. 8 Hornets have now won five sectional titles, all since 2013.
Plymouth senior Tessa Hutchinson was the all-around champion with 36.650 points and Angola sophomore Alayna Shamp was a close second with 36.475. DeKalb sophomore Paige Fillenwarth and Tyla DePriest were fourth and fifth, respectively, with 35.075 and 35.050 points, and East Noble senior Ally Blackburn was sixth with 35.025.
Angola dominated on bars as Shamp won with 9.250 points, senior Summer Allen was third with 8.750 points and junior Avery Boyer was fourth with 8.700. Shamp also placed second on the vault (9.450 points) while Hornets freshman Bailey Lanoue tied for fourth (9.325) and their teammate Sarah Hutchins was sixth (9.150).
DeKalb junior Myca Miller won the vault with 9.525 points and will also advance to the Huntington North Regional on floor, where she placed fourth with 9.350 points. Her teammate Fillenwarth won on floor with 9.550 points.
East Noble led the pack on the beam. Blackburn won the event with 9.400 points, junior Audrey Beiswanger tied for second with 9.300 and junior Kylie Walz was sixth with 8.950.
Eastside senior Brielle Carter finished eighth in the all-around but will still advance to the regional meet on the vault (where she was third with 9.350 points) and the floor (second with 9.425).
DeKalb finished fourth with 103.950 points, although Fillenwarth, DePriest and Miller all advance in at least two events. Wawasee was sixth with 91.200 points, West Noble was eighth with 66.650, Warsaw ninth with 59.125 and Eastside 10th based on Carter's score alone.