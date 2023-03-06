HUNTINGTON – Even before Homestead had completed its fourth and final rotation at the Huntington North Gymnastics Regional, a parent tried to get the attention of Spartans coach Jodi Hardwick, telling her that Homestead had already clinched.
Hardwick had already figured the Spartans were in good position to win their third straight regional title – and then she realized the parent was actually talking about the school record.
The Spartans scored a program-record of 112.800 to win their 2022 regional title, and this year they sailed past that number, winning with a score of 113.325 points. Only No. 1 Valparaiso, which has scored as high as 113.450, has posted a better score this season.
“I am so shocked, and so happy, and so proud of them,” Hardwick said. “I feel like I’m going to get home and it’s going to hit me – nope, it’s coming now. I’ve known they’ve had this in them.”
Bishop Dwenger finished second at 108.700, sending the Saints back to state after failing to qualify as a team in 2022. Carroll snagged the third and final qualifying spot at the state finals, which will be held Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena in Muncie, with a team score of 106.500.
It’s no wonder No. 3 Homestead put together such an impressive team score Saturday: Spartans senior Gina Zirille, a three-time defending regional all-around champion, earned the title for the fourth time, but this year tied with her teammate, freshman Jillian Creager. Their winning all-around score of 38.150 is exactly the same as Zirille’s score from her freshman season.
“It’s great. I think Jillian and I both had a super-amazing day, and we just really did what we’ve been working hard on in practice, and we just brought it today,” Zirille said.
Homestead’s third all-around competitor, senior Kendyl Bond, placed fourth overall with a career-best score of 37.025.
“She’s second up in pretty much every event, so she has to have a good routine to help the next two relax so they’re not so stressed, and she does it every time,” Hardwick said of Bond. “She’s amazing.”
Zirille also won event titles on the bars (9.550), beam (9.600) and floor (9.675) and finishes her high school career with 14 regional event titles. She finished fourth on the vault, which Creager won with a 9.525. Creager finished second in the three events won by Zirille.
“It’s exciting. I’m glad they had this year together, since this is Gina’s last year. Jillian definitely helped push her, and they feed off each other,” Hardwick said. “It’s really special that they both are this talented and on the same team. It’s really exciting to watch.”
Bond scored 9.525 on the beam, which meant that the Spartans went 1-2-3 in the event. Although Homestead freshman Aubrey Ratti placed 17th in the event with a score of 8.475, Hardwick said she got the team off to a great start on the most nerve-wracking event of the day.
“The one thing that really helped today was that all four of them hit on beam – no falls on beam. That’s hasn’t happened all season, so for them to do it at regionals is amazing,” Hardwick said. “I hugged (Ratti) afterwards and said, ‘You started it. You started the no-fall.’ ”
Bishop Dwenger was already in strong position to finish second heading into the final rotation, but the Saints followed Homestead on the floor and also posted an impressive score of 27.775 to sew up the runner-up spot. Senior Ava Reed placed third in the all-around with 37.250 points, and senior Abigail House was fifth with 35.975.
“They did well – I don’t know if there were a little nerves, because only the top three go on to state, and that’s been their goal,” Bishop Dwenger coach Rose Nix said. “But I think they performed well – and they haven’t peaked yet, so I’m pretty excited about that.”
Carroll was led by two freshmen: Avery Ziembo was sixth in the all-around with 35.550 points, and Aubrey Graf was seventh with 35.300.
“They’ve been pretty consistent all season, and we don’t have the highest difficulty, and this is a pretty young team,” Carroll coach Rosemary Scheele said. “I know where my team is supposed to be, so I never pay attention to other team’s scores, just my own girls. I knew they were performing as they always do, and the next thing I know we’re in third place.”
Angola finished fourth as a team with 103.275 points and will not move on to the state finals after making it in 2021 and 2022. East Noble was fifth with 102.175 points.
DeKalb’s Myca Miller qualified for state after placing second in the vault with a 9.500. Eastside senior Brielle Carter advanced in both the vault, where she was sixth, and the floor, where she was third. Angola freshman Bailey Lanoue advanced after placing fifth on the vault, and Hornets sophomore Alayna Shamp moved on after finishing fifth on the bars. East Noble’s Audrey Beiswanger advances on the floor, where she tied for sixth.
Concordia freshman Remmington Tallent just missed out on a trip to the state finals after placing seventh on the beam.