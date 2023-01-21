It wasn't a surprise to see the Homestead gymnastics squad defend their title at the Becky Carter Classic at Concordia on Saturday.
The Spartans are coming off of two straight state runner-up finishes, senior Gina Zirille claimed the Carter Classic all-around title for the fourth time in her career and two more Spartans finished in the top five in the all-around.
Even so, hearing the winning score of 110.300 announced – that part felt good for a team with state title aspirations. The mark is Homestead's best of the season by more than a point, and across the state only Valparaiso has scored better this season.
"We're excited to score this well this early. Our first two were in the 108-range, which is great. Then we had some not-so-great meets – we had a lot of falls, and then Kendyl (Bond) got hurt and couldn't compete in the last meet, but today was awesome," Homestead coach Jodi Hardwick said.
Zirille won the all-around with 37.875 points and was the top scorer in vault (9.725) and the bars (9.425) and was second on the beam (9.300).
"My highlight of the day, I think, is my bar routine, because I've been struggling with it this season so far. That was a good relief, that I had a good bar routine," Zirille said. "I think we definitely have a shot at getting first at state, and I think we just have to make it happen. So I'm excited."
The Spartans had a wobbly start, with several falls on the beam in the first rotation, but finished the day on bars, where they claimed the top three scores. Freshman Jillian Creager finished second in the all-around with 37.400 points after winning the floor routine (9.600) and posting the second best score in the vault (9.475) and the bars (9.250).
It's the sort of performance the Spartans have enjoyed in the first few weeks of Creager's high school career.
"She's kind of come out with a bang. She's very, very talented," Hardwick said. "We've been working really hard on her landings, and not taking steps and things like that. She's just going to get better and better, and I'm excited to see what we can get her to do in the next three years."
Hardwick said she wasn't sure if Bond, who she described as "the rock" of the team, would be able to compete on Saturday due to a rolled ankle. But the senior, who is competing on vault for the first time in her high school career, came through and placed fifth in the all-around with a score of 34.750.
"I think it's amazing. She's gone through this season, she hurt her ankle, she's struggled with that. And I think it's amazing how she came out today," Zirille said of Bond, who has stayed on the beam in all four of the meets she has competed in this season. "She comes out on the other end, and she always comes out with a positive attitude, even when things aren't going her way."
Bishop Dwenger, which placed second as a team with 107.050 points in the 13-team field, finished the day on beam, where the Saints posted the top team score of 27.150. Bishop Dwenger senior Ava Reed was the last gymnast of the day on the apparatus, and as the floor routines were done the P.A. switched over to radio.
"I definitely always feel a little sick to my stomach before (the beam), but I have switched around my routine lately and it's been working a lot better to do a less-risky skill before my series. And I've learned to sing a song in my head when I do my beam routine now," said Reed, who won the beam with a score of 9.350. "The song that was playing was 'Sparks Fly' by Taylor Swift, and I was signing that in my head."
Reed finished third in the all-around with a score of 36.800, and her freshman teammate Avery Gleave was fourth (34.950).
Concordia's Remmington Tallent was sixth in the all-around, Northrop's Amanda Saylor was seventh and Carroll's Avery Ziembo was eighth.
Carroll finished third as a team with 102.125 points, Northrop was fourth with 97.350 and host Concordia was fifth with 95.650.