Homestead sorely needed a pick-me-up after back-to-back six-point losses, and the Spartans got just that with a 62-54 come-from-behind home victory over Warsaw on Wednesday.
Warsaw (15-5, 6-0 NLC) is ranked No. 16 in this week’s IBCA poll and clinched at least a share of a conference title with a win over Goshen on Saturday, but the Spartans (15-4, 6-1 SAC) won their sixth straight over the Tigers since the series resumed in 2018.
“It was a really important win for us, because we play a tough schedule, and we had a tough one at Snider last week on the road. … That one could’ve gone either way; went to Ohio (on Monday) and played a top-five team out of Kentucky, same thing, right down to the end. Game could’ve gone either way, and I thought my kids competed hard,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said.
“Today was important, playing another quality team in the span of five days, but to actually come out on top and get the win is big for us.”
Still, it was Warsaw that first took control of the game Wednesday. Tigers sophomore Brooke Winchester gave her team a 6-4 edge with an old-fashioned 3-point play, and senior Zoe Bergan added another 3 to put Warsaw up 9-4. Winchester scored nine points in the first quarter to give Warsaw a 16-10 advantage, and her third 3-pointer of the game put the Tigers up 21-12 in the second quarter.
Warsaw maintained that advantage for much of the rest of the quarter, but Homestead senior Ali Stephens hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 29-25, and as time expired in the first half senior Molly Stock threw up a shot from five or so feet behind half-court. The shot was on target, bouncing off the backboard and into the net to cut Warsaw’s lead to 29-28.
“It’s a bigger thing than you think, because it did grab us some momentum. It gave our kids a lot of energy when we came into the locker room at halftime, some excitement. So that was critical going into the third quarter,” Parker said. “And naturally, if that happens against you, sometimes that’s a little deflating.”
The Spartans picked up right where they left off in the second half: Stock scored the first four points of the third quarter, part of what proved to be a 12-0 Homestead run that bridged the two halves. The Tigers were held scoreless for almost five minutes to start the third quarter, and though a brief rally allowed them to erase most of the lead Homestead had built, the Spartans ended the third on a 6-0 run and entered the final quarter leading 42-35.
While Warsaw’s shooting percentage actually improved in the second half, going from 36.7% to 47.1%, Homestead was able to tamp down the number of shots, and the Tigers went from 30 attempts in the first half to 17 in the second.
Winchester and freshman Joslyn Bricker each scored 19 points for the Tigers. Winchester had 10 rebounds while Bricker had nine.
Freshman Myah Epps led the Spartans, ranked 10th by the IBCA and No. 11 in the ICGSA Class 4A poll, with 16 points. Stephens, who was honored before the game for joining the 1,000-point club Monday, scored 15 more against Warsaw, junior Emma Reust scored 10, and freshman Gabby Helsom had nine.