Homestead defensive back Wyatt Little has a history of letting potential interceptions slip through his fingers. He hears about it every day at practice.
So when he saw Wayne quarterback Marcus Cooper’s pass floating his direction along the sideline Friday, there was only one thought running through his mind.
“The whole time I was thinking, ‘Don’t drop it, don’t drop it,’ ” Little said. “I just went up for it and it stuck in my hands.”
Little hauled in the interception around the Wayne 40 and ran behind a convoy of blockers on the way to a pick-six that gave Homestead a 14-point lead. The Spartans senior added a second interception early in the fourth quarter to snuff out any remaining comeback hopes for the Generals in a 41-10 Homestead victory at Wayne.
It was a triumph the Spartans (1-2, 1-0 SAC) sorely needed after suffering back-to-back losses to open the season against Carmel (14-7) and Noblesville (42-0).
“After the Carmel game, everyone was high, thinking, ‘We just competed with Carmel,’ ” Little said. “Then we got too high, went into Noblesville and just got it handed to us. So we were just really focused this week. We heard everyone talking about us, but we just came in here and handled business.”
Homestead stopped the Generals (2-1, 0-1) inside the Spartans’ 25 midway through the first quarter, batting down a fourth-and-5 pass at the line of scrimmage. On the ensuing possession, the visitors drove 77 yards in 12 plays behind running back Brett Fuchs, who scored a 10-yard touchdown around the right side on which he stiff-armed a would-be tackler into the turf to reach open space.
Fuchs ran 25 times for 192 yards and also returned a punt 30 yards.
“That’s what we’ve come to expect from him,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “He’s been a dynamic football player for a long time. He breaks tackles, he’s got some burst through the hole, he’s just a hard-nosed kid. It’s fun to watch him perform.”
Little’s interception return gave Homestead a second touchdown in a 54-second span and a 14-0 lead, but the Generals responded with a 68-yard drive, which began with a 42-yard sprint down the sideline from Harold Mack on a jet sweep. Cooper ran in from 5 yards out to cut the lead in half and Wayne added a field goal to make it 14-10 at halftime.
In the second half, however, the Spartans controlled the game in the trenches. They opened the half on offense with seven straight runs – five to Fuchs for 35 yards – then used play-action to Fuchs to get junior Kail Swager free on the perimeter for a short pass from quarterback Michael White which Swager turned into a 15-yard touchdown.
The Spartans stopped Wayne in the red zone on the next possession, knocking away a fourth-down pass in the end zone, then set up another White touchdown pass with a 40-yard Fuchs run.
Little’s second pick, with his team in front 27-10, iced the Spartans’ first win since Oct. 14.
“I told our kids all week, ‘This is a 2-0 (Wayne) team that’s full of confidence,’ and they were,” Zolman said. “(We) worked really hard all week, felt like the effort was there. It was a little contentious all week, a little edgy and we needed it.”