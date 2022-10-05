The Homestead boys tennis team entered this postseason with 33 regional titles, third most in the state.
But it still felt sweet to lift the regional trophy after a 4-1 victory over Carroll on Wednesday, especially after the Chargers won the regional for the first time in 2021.
“It’s big,” Homestead coach Michael Hower said. “We had a really close match with Carroll three or four weeks ago, and we knew it was going to be a battle, but these guys have been so locked in for the last two or three weeks.
“We didn’t have school today, and I think they started hitting at one o’clock in the afternoon. They’ve done everything, going to a specific court because it plays like Carroll, they don’t want to play on our courts because they play different. They’re so goal-focused, I’m just so happy for them.
“As a coach, you can’t beat that.”
No. 10 Homestead (11-4, 4-0 in the postseason) swept all three singles positions: Spartans junior Stephen Meier (17-4, 4-0) beat Carroll senior Griffin Martin, 6-4, 6-2; freshman Benjamin Garrean beat senior Brian Mason 6-0, 6-1, and freshman Eric Ji beat William Rudolph 6-0, 6-0.
Carroll’s lone point came in No. 2 doubles when freshman Andrew Jamison and senior William Jamison beat Homestead juniors Matthew Otten and James Cowan 6-4, 6-1.
Homestead had clinched a trip to the semistate round, which will be held at the Spartans’ tennis courts on Saturday, when the three singles matches wrapped up, but the No. 1 doubles match continued much longer as the Chargers’ duo of junior Conner Gibson and senior Matthew Kosnick (20-2, 3-1) won the second set to force a third. Homestead junior Alex Graber and senior Maxwell Holliday (17-4, 4-0) eventually prevailed, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2.
“I think seeing our three singles guys getting the job done really boosted us up throughout the match,” Holliday said.
Although Blackhawk Christian was knocked out during the semifinal of the Carroll Sectional, Wednesday’s individual sectional competition felt like a team victory for the Braves. Their No. 1 singles player Rylan Doden (16-3, 3-0) beat Norwell senior Ethan Ottinger (12-7, 4-1) 6-1, 6-1, and their doubles team of junior Will Gutherie and senior Gage Sefton (15-4, 3-0) beat Bishop Dwenger senior Benjamin Sarrazine and junior Conner Phillips (9-3, 3-1), 6-2, 6-2.
When asked what powered his win, Doden said, “My legs and footwork, and the power I had on my strikes every time. He was a consistent player, but I was able to be consistent myself and take over.”
Gutherie and Sefton hadn’t played against Sarrazine and Phillips this season, but they did come into the match well aware of Bishop Dwenger’s reputation as a strong tennis program.
“I think our biggest thing is our chemistry, we’re really good friends off the court, and it helps us connect on the court,” Sefton said. “And our size and athleticism, we’re both basketball players, so it helps us scramble to stuff that normal people couldn’t get to, so I think that’s our biggest strength.”