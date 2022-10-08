Homestead boys tennis beat Delta 4-1 to claim the program's 22nd semistate title. At No.1 singles, Homestead junior Stephen Meier (17-4, 4-0) beat Delta junior Dalton Royal (14-11, 2-2) 6-0, 6-1. Homestead's No. 2 singles Benjamin Garrean, a freshman, beat Delta senior Owen Vest 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Homestead freshman Eric Ji beat Delta sophomore Kody Vest 6-0, 6-0. Homestead's No. 1 singles team of junior Alex Graber and senior Maxwell Holliday (17-4, 4-0) beat Delta's Colin McCrady and Riley Bratton (14-2, 4-0) 6-0, 6-0. Homestead's No. 2 singles team of juniors Matthew Otten and James Cowan fell to Delta's Preston Shanayda and Isaac Anderson 6-2, 6-2.
Homestead will play Culver Academies in the state quarterfinal at Carmel on Friday.