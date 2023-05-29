HUNTINGTON – It’s easy to get caught up in the Homestead pitching – junior Mason Weaver continued his impressive postseason with a five-inning no-hitter Monday – but the Spartans’ third straight sectional championship wouldn’t have happened without a full-on team effort.
“We have a lot of faith in our hitters. Obviously, you can’t win without runs and hits. But, our pitching staff, we trust our stuff, and we’re pretty competitive, and that’s a good thing to have,” said Weaver, after he struck out nine and walked one in a 10-0 victory over the South Side Archers to capture the sectional title at Huntington University.
Perhaps no one outside of the mound deserved more credit than senior catcher Bryce Yoder, whose home run highlighted a six-run third inning for the Spartans. Yoder finished 2 for 2 with a double, two RBI and two walks.
“I was just loose after my first at-bat, getting that walk, and I was feeling great coming back up to the plate,” Yoder said of his home run. “I got that cookie fast ball and I was just jogging down (the first base line) and hoping it would stay fair. Sure enough, it hit the foul pole and I’m happy it did.”
And, of course, Yoder's intelligence and athleticism behind the plate helped orchestrate the pitchers’ success in three games at Huntington University.
Weaver didn’t allow a hit over 12 innings at Forest Glen Park, including a 16-strikeout, seven-inning no-hitter in Wednesday’s 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Columbia City. On Saturday, senior Logan Wilson struck out 14 and allowed four hits in a 1-0 victory over Huntington North.
“It’s all about going pitch by pitch and trusting my catcher,” Weaver said. “(Yoder) is a dawg back there and anything I throw, he’ll block for me. I trusted him; I think I only shook him off maybe once all sectional, so it was definitely a team operation.”
Homestead (18-9), which didn’t allow any runs in last year’s sectional games either, has now captured 17 sectional titles, 33rd most in the state. The Spartans, who fell last season in the regional championship game to Zionsville, will next face DeKalb, with the regional site and date yet to be announced.
“This is a super talented program every year,” said Yoder. “We’ve got a great coaching staff here. Everybody puts in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to get everything done. We love each other and we get it done as a team.”
Homestead junior Caleb Bradford was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBI. Senior Jacob Goode was 2 for 3 with a double. And Weaver tripled from the plate, as Homestead totaled nine hits.
“It takes a full team effort, really,” Yoder said. “Everybody has got to play their role. Especially, we have a superb pitching staff with Mason Weaver and Logan Wilson, who pitched an absolute gem against Huntington North. Just being behind those guys, it takes a team to get it done.”
South Side (5-17) won its sectional semifinal game 11-0 Saturday over Wayne, led by senior Aidan Hapner’s six-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Against the Spartans, junior Evan Harl got the start and worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs and seven hits, with one strikeout and four walks. Sophomore Andrew Pancake finished the game, giving up two hits and two runs, while striking out one and walking two over two innings.
Only two South Side batters reached base: Junior Jadden Yoder, who was walked in the third inning, and Hapner, the next batter, who was hit by a pitch.
"It feels great to come out here and win every year. It’s a good thing to do," Homestead's Weaver said. "It’s just awesome to come out and perform, and do our best, and move on to regionals."