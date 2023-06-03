BLOOMINGTON – Coming into the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals on Saturday, Delta's Nicki Southerland was the prohibitive favorite in the 1,600-meter run – but second place was very much up for grabs.
Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli believed that runner-up spot was hers.
"My coaches really started talking about it, not as a goal or as a dream for next year, but for this year, to have it become a reality and come in second," said Rastrelli, who was seeded 14th based on her regional performance.
The plan was to stick with Southerland for as long as possible and then run a gutsy fourth lap at Indiana University's Robert C. Haught Track and Field Complex, and it worked to perfection: The Delta junior won in 4 minutes, 43.73 seconds, and Rastrelli was second in 4:49.49.
"It hurt, it hurt a lot. The first 800 or so I was feeling pretty good, and then that third lap hit and I could feel her start picking up the pace a little bit," Rastrelli said. "That was the mental piece: I had visualized this morning, and it was like, this is what all my training has been leading up to. Now it's time to stick it out and go with her."
Despite the pain, Rastrelli said she still had a lot of fun in her favorite race. She was the first of three Northeast Indiana runners to place in the top nine: Concordia freshman Mallory Weller was eighth in 4:58.63, and Homestead senior Elise Peckinpaugh was ninth in 4:59.62. Carroll junior Taylor Hansen took 16th in 5:09.46 and DeKalb senior was 20th in 5:14.69.
Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch faced a similar situation in the 3,200, where Park Tudor senior Sophia Kennedy came in with a seed time three seconds faster than the meet record, although the Spartan distance runner had the second-fastest time in the event of any Indiana girl this spring.
Her gameplan quickly went out the window, but she still brought home a second-place finish in a time of 10:19.75, about 12 seconds behind the winner, Kennedy.
"My original goal was to sit behind her as long as I could, but I think we both got a little bit jumbled at the start, and I lost her a little bit. But when I did lose her, I didn't want to sprint up to her right away, I wanted to take my time and get as close as I could," Knoblauch said. "I definitely had a long day. I was hoping to go a little bit faster, hoping to get a PR and use Sophia for as long as I could to grab a PR. It didn't exactly happen, but it's a good goal for next year."
Concordia junior Lexi Panning was one of 10 girls to run under 11 minutes in the event, taking sixth in 10:45.65, and Carroll's Hansen finished her second race of the night in 11th place in 11:00.67.
North Side's day got off to a great start: Senior Tajaina McKenzie advanced to the long jump finals with a mark of 18 feet, 9.5 inches on her third preliminary jump, and then won her 100 dash prelim in a school-record 11.85 seconds. Her teammate, junior Jaliyah Paige, also won her heat of the 100 hurdles.
And then their days diverged. Paige went on to take fourth in the hurdle finals in 14.27, while winner Rachel Mehringer of Forest Park set a meet record at 13.38.
"This is the most I've ever been able to compete with the bigger dogs. I'm just happy that I got to see what it's really like," Paige said.
Homestead sophomore Anna Ream finished 22nd in the 100 hurdles prelims with a time of 15.61.
But the temperature was around 90 at the start of the field events at 3 p.m. and refused to drop, and McKenzie was one of many athletes who started to show ill effects. She said the medical staff would not let her continue to compete. She did not take her last jump of the long jump finals, but still finished fourth on the strength of her jump in the prelims, and was not able to run in the 200 prelims or the 100 finals.
"I'm kind of heartbroken," said McKenzie, who missed her graduation to compete and received her diploma on the track at the conclusion of the meet. "I couldn't finish my senior season the way I wanted to."
Whitko sophomore Emerson Harper was 12th at 17-8, and Bishop Dwenger junior Taylor Aselage was 27th at 14-8.75.
Carroll's 4x400 team was the only local relay to place in any race, taking eighth in 3:58.63. Homestead was 16th in 4:02.63, Warsaw was 19th in 4:02.87, Columbia City 25th in 4:05.67 and Angola 26th in 4:07.09.
Homestead was 11th in the 4x800 in 9:22.90, Concordia was 19th in 9:45.70, Carroll was 22nd at 9:51.20 and Columbia City was 23rd in 9:51.29.
New Haven junior J'NQE Jackson took fifth place in the 300 hurdles in 44.31, and Carroll sophomore Adelle Schlotterback was just 0.02 of a second behind in sixth. Another Charger, sophomore Alyssa Davis, was 10th in 46.02.
"I didn't expect to PR like that," said Jackson, who dropped nearly 1.3 seconds off her best time of the season and broke the school record. "(The state field) gives you a really good push, and it makes you achieve things that you wouldn't normally be used to."
Two local competitors, Bluffton senior Lauren Reiff and Wawasee junior Emma Yoder, tied for fifth in the discus with throws of 137 feet, 3 inches. Whitko sophomore Gwen Howard was 11th at 122-11, Homestead senior Emery Carrico was 16th at 118-8 and West Noble's Kayle Jordan was 22nd at 111-05.
Howard placed sixth in the shot with a mark of 43 feet, 11.75 inches, and Carrico was seventh at 42-4. Jordan, the only freshman in either throwing event, was 20th at 37-10.
Two Carroll freshmen made huge state finals debuts in the high jump: Bailey Sinish was fifth with a clearance of 5 feet, 6 inches, and Isabella Slone was ninth at 5-5. Homestead junior Ellie Irwin also cleared 5-5 and was 10th. Angola junior Morgan Gaerte was 15th at 5-4.
Northrop's Nelly Vaughn was 17th in the 100 dash prelims in 12.37 and Warsaw sophomore Camryn Burner was 21st at 12.56. Vaughn was 18th in the 200 in 25.85.
In the 400, Eastside sophomore Lilyan Kreischer was 17th at 58.11 and Carroll seniors Anna Vie and Dylainey Floyd were 22nd in 58.93 and 26th in 1:01.46, respectively.
Rastrelli came back to finish 11th in the 800 in 2:15.97, Carroll junior Marybeth Hall was 13th in 2:17.58, Columbia City junior Felice Mullinax was 18th in 2:19.24 and Huntington North junior Ella Colclesser was 23rd in 2:21.08.
Carroll was the only local 4x100 team to record a time, finishing in 17th in 48.97. North Side was unable to compete after McKenzie was forced to retire for the day, and Northrop was disqualified for passing the baton out of zone.
Carroll junior Addison Windsor took 11th in the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 3 inches. Warsaw sophomore Elliana Transparenti tied for 15th at 10-6, South Side senior Grace Gillie tied for 21st at 10-6 and Churubusco junior Rosey Stephens was 23rd at 10 feet.
Noblesville won the team title with 45 points, beating runner-up Warren Central by just 1 point. North Side, Homestead and Carroll all tied for 23rd with 12 points. Warsaw was 32nd with eight points, all scored by Rastrelli, and Concordia tied for 36th with six.