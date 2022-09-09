The chants came early Friday from the Concordia football student section:
“Let’s play basketball!”
Minutes later, a Cadets player trudged off the field, asking, of no one in particular, “Seriously, what are we doing?”
Both moments were accurate indicators of the way Concordia’s matchup with Bishop Luers got started at Fred Zollner Memorial Stadium. The Cadets fell behind by 14 within the first two minutes, and the Knights cruised to a 41-14 victory behind a pair of touchdown catches from Nick Thompson, two Zamarion Jackson scoring runs and two interceptions from Jackson McCullough.
“We put together a really good week of practice,” Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said. “Just really excited we came out fast, got some quick scores and put the pressure on them. It’s a lot easier when you play with an early lead like that. A lot of kids had fun, a lot of kids saw the field so it was a fun night.”
On Luers’ second play from scrimmage, quarterback Charlie Stanski looked deep on a sideline fade to Thompson. The 6-foot-2 senior caught the ball over a defender, shed the tackle and raced 56 yards for a touchdown 52 seconds into the game.
“(The Concordia cornerback) was playing inside and he had an angle that let me get outside of him pretty easily,” said Thompson, who had two catches for 68 yards and his two scores. “Once I got outside, I just sped up as fast as I could.”
Stanski went 14 of 15 for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
When Concordia got the ball for the first time, the Cadets’ second offensive play saw quarterback Eli Mattox throw to the right side. The ball was tipped and McCullough grabbed it out of the air, racing 30 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at the 10:18 mark of the first quarter.
“It was definitely happy,” Thompson said of the mood on the Luers sideline at that point. “Everyone was ecstatic, ringing the bell. … We got a lot of momentum from the beginning of the game, and at that point we were just rolling and we tried to keep that momentum throughout the whole game.”
Luers added a 79-yard touchdown drive near the end of the first quarter, capped by a 34-yard touchdown scamper from Jackson, untouched on a pitch left, for a 21-0 lead.
Later in the first half, the Knights forced Concordia’s offense into a three-and-out with three straight tackles for loss, including a perfect read of an attempted halfback pass from McCullough for a 5-yard loss and an 11-yard sack from Sam Koehl, who left the game with what appeared to be a knee injury on the play.
That defensive series and a short punt gave the Knights the ball at the Concordia 29 and they took advantage with a quick touchdown drive, finishing it with a 1-yard run from R.J. Hogue for a 28-0 halftime lead.
McCullough’s second interception set up a 12-yard pass to Thompson early in the third quarter to extend the margin to 35.
Luers (2-2) started the season with a 42-3 loss to Carroll but has since notched convincing wins over Concordia (1-3) and Wayne, sandwiched around a narrow loss to Homestead. The Knights feel as though their season is getting back on track.
“A lot of people were doubting us and we just gotta prove them wrong, so we just stayed disciplined this week and we just played with heart,” McCullough said. “We’re trying to prove that we’re going to make that run to state again and unlike two years ago (when the Knights lost in the Class 2A state championship game to Western Boone) we’re going to win it.”