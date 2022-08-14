Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SAC
Bishop Dwenger
Aug. 19: Wayne
Aug. 26: at North Side
Sept. 2: South Side
Sept. 9: at Homestead
Sept. 16: at Carroll
Sept. 23: Concordia
Sept. 30: at Bishop Luers
Oct. 7: Snider
Oct. 14: Northrop
Bishop Luers
Aug. 19: Carroll
Aug. 26: at Wayne
Sept. 2: Homestead
Sept. 9: at Concordia
Sept. 16: North Side
Sept. 23: at Northrop
Sept. 30: Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 7: at South Side
Oct. 14: at Snider
Carroll
Aug. 19: at Bishop Luers
Aug. 26: Snider
Sept. 2: North Side
Sept. 9: at Northrop
Sept. 16: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 23: South Side
Sept. 30: at Homestead
Oct. 7: Concordia
Oct. 14: at Wayne
Concordia
Aug. 19: at South Side
Aug. 26: Homestead
Sept. 2: at Snider
Sept. 9: Bishop Luers
Sept. 16: Northrop
Sept. 23: at Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 30: Wayne
Oct. 7: at Carroll
Oct. 14: at North Side
Homestead
Aug. 19: Northrop
Aug. 26: at Concordia
Sept. 2: at Bishop Luers
Sept. 9: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 16: at Snider
Sept. 23: North Side
Sept. 30: Carroll
Oct. 7: at Wayne
Oct. 14: at South Side
Northrop
Aug. 19: at Homestead
Aug. 26: South Side
Sep. 2: at Wayne
Sep. 9: Carroll
Sep. 16: at Concordia
Sep. 23: Bishop Luers
Sep. 30: at Snider
Oct. 7: North Side
Oct. 14: at Bishop Dwenger
North Side
Aug. 19: at Snider
Aug. 26: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 2: at Carroll
Sept. 9: Wayne
Sept. 16: at Bishop Luers
Sept. 23: at Homestead
Sept. 30: South Side
Oct. 7: at Northrop
Oct. 14: Concordia
South Side
Aug. 19: Concordia
Aug. 26: at Northrop
Sept. 2: at Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 9: Snider
Sept. 16: Wayne
Sept. 23: at Carroll
Sept. 30: at North Side
Oct. 7: Bishop Luers
Oct. 14: Homestead
Snider
Aug. 19: North Side
Aug. 26: at Carroll
Sept. 2: Concordia
Sept. 9: at South Side
Sept. 16: Homestead
Sept. 23: at Wayne
Sept. 30: Northrop
Oct. 7: at Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 14: Bishop Luers
Wayne
Aug. 19: at Bishop Dwenger
Aug. 26: Bishop Luers
Sept. 2: Northrop
Sept. 9: at North Side
Sept. 16: at South Side
Sept. 23: Snider
Sept. 30: at Concordia
Oct. 7: Homestead
Oct. 14: Carroll
ACAC
Adams Central
Aug. 19: at Garrett
Aug. 26: Eastside
Sept. 2: vs. Covenant Christian, at Taylor Upland
Sept. 9: Jay County
Sept. 16: at Heritage
Sept. 23: at South Adams
Sept. 30: Southern Wells
Oct. 7: Bluffton
Oct. 14: at Woodlan
Bluffton
Aug. 19: Northfield
Aug. 26: at Manchester
Sept. 2: at South Adams
Sept. 9: Woodlan
Sept. 16: Jay County
Sept. 23: at Southern Wells
Sept. 30: Heritage
Oct. 7: at Adams Central
Oct. 14: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage
Aug. 19: Bellmont
Aug. 26: at Norwell
Sept. 2: at Woodlan
Sept. 9: South Adams
Sept. 16: Adams Central
Sept. 23: at Lapel
Sept. 30: at Bluffton
Oct. 7: Southern Wells
Oct. 14: Jay County
South Adams
Aug. 19: Arcanum (Ohio)
Aug. 26: at Bellmont
Sept. 2: Bluffton
Sept. 9: at Heritage
Sept. 16: Monroe Central
Sept. 23: Adams Central
Sept. 30: at Jay County
Oct. 7: Woodlan
Oct. 14: at Southern Wells
Southern Wells
Aug. 19: Fremont 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Madison-Grant
Sept. 2: at Jay County
Sept. 9: at Carroll (Flora), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Woodlan
Sept. 23: Bluffton
Sept. 30: at Adams Central
Oct. 7: at Heritage
Oct. 14: South Adams
Woodlan
Aug. 19: at Eastside
Aug. 26: at Central Noble
Sept. 2: Heritage
Sept. 9: at Bluffton
Sept. 16: Southern Wells
Sept. 23: at Jay County
Sept. 30: Culver Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7: at South Adams
Oct. 14: Adams Central
NE8
Bellmont
Aug. 19: at Heritage
Aug. 26: South Adams
Sept. 2: at Columbia City
Sept. 9: Norwell
Sept. 16: at Huntington North
Sept. 23: Leo
Sept. 30: at New Haven
Oct. 7: at DeKalb
Oct. 14: East Noble
Columbia City
Aug. 19: Churubusco
Aug. 26: at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: Bellmont
Sept. 9: Huntington North
Sept. 16: at DeKalb
Sept. 23: New Haven
Sept. 30: at East Noble
Oct. 7: Leo
Oct. 14: at Norwell
DeKalb
Aug. 19: at Angola
Aug. 26: Garrett
Sept. 2: New Haven
Sept. 9: at East Noble
Sept. 16: Columbia City
Sept. 23: Huntington North
Sept. 30: at Norwell
Oct. 7: Bellmont
Oct. 14: at Leo
East Noble
Aug. 19: Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: at NorthWood
Sept. 2: at Huntington North
Sept. 9: DeKalb
Sept. 16: at Leo
Sept. 23: Norwell
Sept. 30: Columbia City
Oct. 7: at New Haven
Oct. 14: at Bellmont
Huntington North
Aug. 19: Eastbrook
Aug. 26: at Jay County
Sept. 2: East Noble
Sept. 9: at Columbia City
Sept. 16: Bellmont
Sept. 23: at DeKalb
Sept. 30: at Leo
Oct. 7: Norwell
Oct. 14: New Haven
Leo
Aug. 19: Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: at Angola
Sept. 2: Norwell
Sept. 9: at New Haven
Sept. 16: East Noble
Sept. 23: at Bellmont
Sept. 30: Huntington North
Oct. 7: at Columbia City
Oct. 14: DeKalb
New Haven
Aug. 19: Marion
Aug. 26: at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: at DeKalb
Sept. 9: Leo
Sept. 16: at Norwell
Sept. 23: at Columbia City
Sept. 30: Bellmont
Oct. 7: East Noble
Oct. 14: at Huntington North
Norwell
Aug. 19: at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Heritage
Sept. 2: at Leo
Sept. 9: at Bellmont
Sept. 16: New Haven
Sept. 23: at East Noble
Sept. 30: DeKalb
Oct. 7: at Huntington North
Oct. 14: Columbia City
NECC
Angola
Aug. 19: DeKalb
Aug. 26: Leo
Sept. 2: at Chelsea (Mich.)
Sept. 9: West Noble
Sept. 16: at Lakeland
Sept. 23: Fairfield
Sept. 30: at Mishawaka Marian
Oct. 7: at Garrett
Oct. 14: Eastside
Central Noble
Aug. 19: at West Noble
Aug. 26: Woodlan
Sept. 2: Fairfield
Sept. 9: at Prairie Heights
Sept. 16: Fremont
Sept. 23: Lakeland
Sept. 30: at Churubusco
Oct. 7: Eastside
Oct. 14: at Garrett
Churubusco
Aug. 19: at Columbia City
Aug. 26: Lakeland
Sept. 2: Garrett
Sept. 9: at Eastside
Sept. 16: Prairie Heights
Sept. 23: at Fremont
Sept. 30: Central Noble
Oct. 7: at West Noble
Oct. 14: Fairfield
Eastside
Aug. 19: Woodlan
Aug. 26: at Adams Central
Sept. 2: at West Noble
Sept. 9: Churubusco
Sept. 16: at Garrett
Sept. 23: Prairie Heights
Sept. 30: Fremont
Oct. 7: at Central Noble
Oct. 14: at Angola
Fremont
Aug. 19: at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Blackford
Sept. 2: North Central (Ohio)
Sept. 9: at Erie Mason (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Central Noble
Sept. 23: Churubusco
Sept. 30: at Eastside
Oct. 7: Prairie Heights
Oct. 14: at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.
Garrett
Aug. 19: Adams Central
Aug. 26: at DeKalb
Sept. 2: at Churubusco
Sept. 9: Lakeland
Sept. 16: Eastside
Sept. 23: at West Noble
Sept. 30: at Fairfield
Oct. 7: Angola
Oct. 14: Central Noble
West Noble
Aug. 19: Central Noble
Aug. 26: at Wawasee
Sept. 2: Eastside
Sept. 9: at Angola
Sept. 16: Fairfield
Sept. 23: Garrett
Sept. 30: at Lakeland
Oct. 7: Churubusco
Oct. 14: at Prairie Heights
NLC
Warsaw
Aug. 19: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Chesterton, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: Plymouth
Sept. 9: at Concord
Sept. 16: at NorthWood
Sept. 23: Mishawaka
Sept. 30: at Wawasee
Oct. 7: Goshen
Oct. 14: at Northridge
Wawasee
Aug. 19: at Tippecanoe Valley
Aug. 26: West Noble
Sept. 2: Goshen
Sept. 9: at Plymouth
Sept. 16: Concord
Sept. 23: at Northridge
Sept. 30: Warsaw
Oct. 7: at NorthWood
Oct. 14: Mishawaka