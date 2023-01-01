Five local girls teams and two local boys teams are ranked in this week's IBCA polls, the first published since Dec. 18 due to the Christmas holiday.
Northrop (11-1) remains the top local girls team, ranked sixth in the state and Homestead (11-2) held steady at No. 9. Columbia City (14-2) moved up one spot to No. 12 after going 3-1 over the last two weeks and Norwell (13-2) jumped two spots to No. 15. Warsaw (12-4) dropped a spot to No. 16. Carroll (8-6), Central Noble (15-0), Snider (13-3) and Huntington North (11-2) all received votes.
South Bend Washington (17-0) remains the state's top-ranked girls team with 19 of 20 first-place votes. Zionsville (15-0) drew the other top vote.
In the boys poll, Homestead (9-1) remains the area's top-ranked boys team but dropped one spot to No. 5. The Spartans went 4-1 and won their own holiday tournament in the two weeks since the last poll. Blackhawk Christian, which suffered its first loss to North Daviess in overtime and went 4-1 over the two-week span, dropped one spot to No. 14. Norwell (9-2) continues to receive votes.
Ben Davis (12-0) is the unanimous No. 1 coming out of the winter break.
Full polls are listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 9 (Jan. 1)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 399 17-0 19
2 Zionsville 381 15-0 1
3 Hamilton Southeastern 333 15-1
4 Fishers 323 13-2
5 Noblesville 310 13-3
6 Northrop 300 11-1
7 Bedford North Lawrence 285 14-3
8 Northridge 226 16-2
9 Homestead 221 11-2
10 Twin Lakes 188 16-0
11 Indian Creek 184 16-0
12 Columbia City 176 14-2
13 Lake Central 121 11-4
14 Evansville Memorial 119 15-0
15 Norwell 90 13-2
16 Warsaw 89 12-4
17 Valparaiso 67 14-1
18T Lawrence Central 49 13-3
18T Warren Central 49 11-4
20 Center Grove 43 12-4
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (12-2), Ben Davis (11-5), Blackford (14-0), Carroll (8-6), Caston (15-0), Central Noble (15-0), Columbus East (5-9), Connersville (7-9), Corydon Central (14-2), Danville (13-2), Fairfield (12-2), Snider (13-3), Franklin Community (10-4), Huntington North (11-2), Jay County (13-1), Lake Station Edison (10-2), Lanesville (15-2), Lawrence North (11-6), Mishawaka Marian (12-4), North Knox (17-1), Penn (10-5), West Lafayette (12-3).
IBCA boys' basketball poll -- Jan. 1, 2022
Rk School Points Record FPV
1. Ben Davis, 400, 12-0, 20
2. Indianapolis Cathedral, 373, 6-1
3. Brownsburg, 352. 10-1
4. Penn, 351, 7-1
5. Homestead, 282, 9-1
6. Center Grove, 269, 10-1
7. Carmel, 257, 7-3
T8. Mishawaka Marian, 216, 10-1
T8. Kokomo, 216, 7-4
10. Noblesville, 204, 7-2
11. Lawrence North, 196, 7-1
12. NorthWood, 165, 8-2
13. Westfield, 124, 6-1
14. Blackhawk Christian, 100, 10-1
15. Linton-Stockton, 97, 10-1
16. New Palestine, 95, 9-0
17. Hammond, 69, 10-1
18. Zionsville, 66-6-4
19. Jennings County, 63, 10-0
20. Lawrence Central, 49, 7-4
Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically): Anderson, Bloomington North, Brownstown Central, Castle, Chesterton, Columbus North, Evansville Memorial, Fishers, Floyd Central, Harrison (W Lafayette), Indianapolis Attucks, Lake Central, Munster, New Albany, North Daviess, Northridge, Norwell, Valparaiso, Warren Central, 21st Century Charter School - Gary.