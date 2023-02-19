The girls basketball state finalists were set Saturday, but the boys version of Hoosier Hysteria is officially on deck as the IHSAA released sectional brackets Sunday evening.
Tournaments across the state begin Feb. 28 and sectional championships will be played March 4.
Wayne claimed the SAC title Friday, and the Generals will be looking for their first sectional title since 1994 at Columbia City. The Class 4A Generals will open against 10-11 New Haven, which is led by senior Darrion Brooks, who is averaging 19.1 points.
On the other half of the bracket is two-time defending sectional title-winner Homestead (17-5), which the Generals beat in overtime this month.
The Spartans open against Huntington North (8-14), and the winner moves on to face host Columbia City (13-9).
The Class 4A Carroll Sectional has a combined record of 40-84, the third-weakest in the state, and the only two teams with winning records – 13-8 North Side and 12-9 Carroll – meet in the first round. Carroll won their regular-season meeting 69-63 this month.
Two local 3A sectionals are among the strongest in the state, at least in terms of winning percentage: No. 3 Norwell (19-3) opens the Peru Sectional, which has a combined record of 91-50, against Northwestern (8-9), and the victor will face the winner of Bellmont (12-9) vs. Maconaquah (14-7).
Over at Class 3A NorthWood (combined record of 67-37, a 64.4% winning percentage), Wawasee (8-13) opens against the hosts, who are 19-2 and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
No. 4 West Noble (18-3) received a bye and will face Lakeland (14-7) in the semifinal. The Chargers could face NorthWood in the sectional final.
Leo, which has won three straight Class 3A sectionals, opens the Garrett tournament against Concordia (14-6). The winner will face Woodlan (17-5) or Garrett (5-16).
Defending Class 2A state finalist Central Noble (16-6) drew a bye to the second round of the Westview Sectional, and the Cougars will face the winner of Fremont (10-10) – a defending Class A Sectional winner that was bumped up to 2A this year – vs. Prairie Heights (14-7).
Westview (13-7), which the Cougars lost to 51-50 early in the season, is on the other half of the bracket, opening against Churubusco (3-17).
The Class 2A South Adams Sectional includes AP No. 4 Blackhawk Christian (18-3), which has the longest active sectional title streak in the state at five.
The Braves will start their latest campaign against South Adams (3-17) on Wednesday.
No. 12 Adams Central (16-5) is in the other half of the bracket, opening against Whitko (5-15) on Tuesday.