Here's a statewide look at Friday's high school football scores:
Adams Central 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10
Alexandria 42, Blackford 7
Anderson 26, Richmond 3
Andrean 24, Kankakee Valley 8
Batesville 20, S. Dearborn 14
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jeffersonville 20
Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22
Bloomington North 38, South Vigo 28
Bloomington South 66, North Vigo 0
Bluffton 41, S. Adams 6
Boone Grove 52, Gary West 12
Bremen 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21
Brownstown 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Calumet 52, East Chicago Central 8
Carmel 39, Detroit King, Mich. 0
Carroll (Flora) 62, Taylor 7
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne South 6
Cascade 63, Edgewood 2
Castle 52, Evansville Bosse 42
Center Grove 34, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 7
Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21
Charlestown 53, Clarksville 20
Chicago Christian, Ill. 52, S. Bend Clay 6
Clinton Prairie 48, Clinton Central 6
Cloverdale 28, Brown Co. 6
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0
Columbus North 35, Southport 6
Connersville 41, Greensburg 14
Crown Point 39, Merrillville 6
Danville 28, Lebanon 26
Delta 21, Shelbyville 14
E. Central 38, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 28
E. Noble 51, Huntington North 0
Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Daviess 22
Eastern (Greentown) 48, Delphi 7
Elkhart 48, Hammond Morton 38
Evansville Memorial 56, Evansville Central 0
Evansville North 52, Evansville Harrison 12
Evansville Reitz 24, Jasper 7
Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6
Fishers 48, Noblesville 22
Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28
Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8
Franklin 26, Indpls Perry Meridian 20, OT
Franklin Co. 41, Rushville 21
Frankton 60, Elwood 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21, Ft. Wayne North 12
Ft. Wayne Luers 37, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6
Garrett 27, Churubusco 0
Gibson Southern 56, Princeton 7
Glenn 30, Angola 24
Greencastle 56, W. Vigo 18
Greenfield 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35
Greenwood 43, Martinsville 28
Greenwood Christian 29, Wes-Del 26
Guerin Catholic 31, Heritage Christian 7
Hagerstown 55, Union City 20
Hamilton Hts. 15, Lafayette Catholic 0
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Avon 23
Hammond Central 41, Griffith 0
Hanover Central 60, Highland 13
Heritage 26, Woodlan 0
Heritage Hills 38, Boonville 20
Hobart 49, Munster 21
Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10
Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0
Indpls Attucks 42, Indpls Tindley 12
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 0
Indpls Cathedral 35, Penn 6
Indpls Chatard 14, Indpls Roncalli 7
Indpls Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13
Indpls Park Tudor 44, Indpls Shortridge 38
Indpls Ritter 40, Purdue Polytechnic 19
Indpls Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22
Indpls Tech 50, Lafayette Jeff 12
Indpls Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2
Indy Brebeuf 44, Mishawaka Marian 31
Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 12
Jimtown 75, Osceola Grace 7
Knightstown 55, Union Co. 0
Knox 56, Culver 8
Kokomo 49, Logansport 8
LaVille 29, Pioneer 13
Lafayette Harrison 35, Marion 7
Lake Central 21, Portage 20
Lake Station 20, N. Newton 6
Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14
Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8
Lawrence North 41, Lawrence Central 26
Lawrenceburg 28, Milan 21
Leo 33, Norwell 0
Maconaquah 20, Northfield 13
Manchester 27, Wabash 21
McCutcheon 34, Muncie Central 7
Michigan City 28, Chesterton 6
Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16
Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 22
Monrovia 27, Linton 26, OT
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45, Pike Central 6
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Indpls Irvington 0
N. Decatur 41, Monroe Central 6
N. Harrison 42, Corydon 6
N. Judson 38, Culver Academy 19
N. Knox 14, Washington 7
N. Montgomery 28, Southmont 14
N. Posey 41, S. Spencer 7
N. White 36, Winamac 14
New Albany 41, Jennings Co. 20
New Haven 48, DeKalb 28
New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22
New Prairie 47, Lowell 6
NorthWood 45, Concord 14
Northeastern 19, Winchester 7
Northview 46, Sullivan 13
Northwestern 50, Benton Central 48
Oak Hill 37, Eastbrook 6
Paoli 42, Spring Valley 18
Pendleton Hts. 40, New Castle 0
Peru 41, Cass 14
Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 30, Fremont 3
Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15
Providence 51, Madison 0
River Forest 17, Wheeler 14
Rochester 42, Whitko 0
S. Bend Riley 22, S. Bend Adams 12
S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, S. Bend Washington 0
S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14
S. Putnam 28, N. Putnam 6
Scottsburg 29, Salem 15
Seeger 58, Attica 6
Seymour 41, Columbus East 26
Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0
Southridge 63, Tecumseh 0
Southwood 39, N. Miami 6
Switzerland Co. 21, Trimble Co., Ky. 6
Tell City 42, Forest Park 21
Tippecanoe Valley 35, Twin Lakes 7
Tri 75, Cambridge City Lincoln 12
Tri-West 56, Frankfort 0
Triton 30, Caston 14
Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 0
Vincennes 28, Evansville Mater Dei 20
W. Central 42, Tri-County 8
W. Lafayette 39, Tipton 0
W. Noble 41, Eastside 17
W. Washington 35, Mitchell 0
Warren Central 49, Indpls N. Central 17
Warsaw 41, Plymouth 7
Wawasee 34, Goshen 21
Western 33, Rensselaer 20
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14
Westfield 28, Zionsville 27
Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15
Whiting 20, Hammond Noll 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com