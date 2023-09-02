Here's a statewide look at Friday's high school football scores:

Adams Central 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10

Alexandria 42, Blackford 7

Anderson 26, Richmond 3

Andrean 24, Kankakee Valley 8

Batesville 20, S. Dearborn 14

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jeffersonville 20

Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22

Bloomington North 38, South Vigo 28

Bloomington South 66, North Vigo 0

Bluffton 41, S. Adams 6

Boone Grove 52, Gary West 12

Bremen 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21

Brownstown 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Calumet 52, East Chicago Central 8

Carmel 39, Detroit King, Mich. 0

Carroll (Flora) 62, Taylor 7

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne South 6

Cascade 63, Edgewood 2

Castle 52, Evansville Bosse 42

Center Grove 34, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 7

Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21

Charlestown 53, Clarksville 20

Chicago Christian, Ill. 52, S. Bend Clay 6

Clinton Prairie 48, Clinton Central 6

Cloverdale 28, Brown Co. 6

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0

Columbus North 35, Southport 6

Connersville 41, Greensburg 14

Crown Point 39, Merrillville 6

Danville 28, Lebanon 26

Delta 21, Shelbyville 14

E. Central 38, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 28

E. Noble 51, Huntington North 0

Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Daviess 22

Eastern (Greentown) 48, Delphi 7

Elkhart 48, Hammond Morton 38

Evansville Memorial 56, Evansville Central 0

Evansville North 52, Evansville Harrison 12

Evansville Reitz 24, Jasper 7

Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6

Fishers 48, Noblesville 22

Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28

Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8

Franklin 26, Indpls Perry Meridian 20, OT

Franklin Co. 41, Rushville 21

Frankton 60, Elwood 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21, Ft. Wayne North 12

Ft. Wayne Luers 37, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6

Garrett 27, Churubusco 0

Gibson Southern 56, Princeton 7

Glenn 30, Angola 24

Greencastle 56, W. Vigo 18

Greenfield 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 28

Greenwood Christian 29, Wes-Del 26

Guerin Catholic 31, Heritage Christian 7

Hagerstown 55, Union City 20

Hamilton Hts. 15, Lafayette Catholic 0

Hamilton Southeastern 42, Avon 23

Hammond Central 41, Griffith 0

Hanover Central 60, Highland 13

Heritage 26, Woodlan 0

Heritage Hills 38, Boonville 20

Hobart 49, Munster 21

Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10

Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0

Indpls Attucks 42, Indpls Tindley 12

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 0

Indpls Cathedral 35, Penn 6

Indpls Chatard 14, Indpls Roncalli 7

Indpls Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13

Indpls Park Tudor 44, Indpls Shortridge 38

Indpls Ritter 40, Purdue Polytechnic 19

Indpls Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22

Indpls Tech 50, Lafayette Jeff 12

Indpls Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2

Indy Brebeuf 44, Mishawaka Marian 31

Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 12

Jimtown 75, Osceola Grace 7

Knightstown 55, Union Co. 0

Knox 56, Culver 8

Kokomo 49, Logansport 8

LaVille 29, Pioneer 13

Lafayette Harrison 35, Marion 7

Lake Central 21, Portage 20

Lake Station 20, N. Newton 6

Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14

Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8

Lawrence North 41, Lawrence Central 26

Lawrenceburg 28, Milan 21

Leo 33, Norwell 0

Maconaquah 20, Northfield 13

Manchester 27, Wabash 21

McCutcheon 34, Muncie Central 7

Michigan City 28, Chesterton 6

Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16

Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 22

Monrovia 27, Linton 26, OT

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45, Pike Central 6

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Indpls Irvington 0

N. Decatur 41, Monroe Central 6

N. Harrison 42, Corydon 6

N. Judson 38, Culver Academy 19

N. Knox 14, Washington 7

N. Montgomery 28, Southmont 14

N. Posey 41, S. Spencer 7

N. White 36, Winamac 14

New Albany 41, Jennings Co. 20

New Haven 48, DeKalb 28

New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22

New Prairie 47, Lowell 6

NorthWood 45, Concord 14

Northeastern 19, Winchester 7

Northview 46, Sullivan 13

Northwestern 50, Benton Central 48

Oak Hill 37, Eastbrook 6

Paoli 42, Spring Valley 18

Pendleton Hts. 40, New Castle 0

Peru 41, Cass 14

Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 30, Fremont 3

Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15

Providence 51, Madison 0

River Forest 17, Wheeler 14

Rochester 42, Whitko 0

S. Bend Riley 22, S. Bend Adams 12

S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, S. Bend Washington 0

S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14

S. Putnam 28, N. Putnam 6

Scottsburg 29, Salem 15

Seeger 58, Attica 6

Seymour 41, Columbus East 26

Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0

Southridge 63, Tecumseh 0

Southwood 39, N. Miami 6

Switzerland Co. 21, Trimble Co., Ky. 6

Tell City 42, Forest Park 21

Tippecanoe Valley 35, Twin Lakes 7

Tri 75, Cambridge City Lincoln 12

Tri-West 56, Frankfort 0

Triton 30, Caston 14

Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 0

Vincennes 28, Evansville Mater Dei 20

W. Central 42, Tri-County 8

W. Lafayette 39, Tipton 0

W. Noble 41, Eastside 17

W. Washington 35, Mitchell 0

Warren Central 49, Indpls N. Central 17

Warsaw 41, Plymouth 7

Wawasee 34, Goshen 21

Western 33, Rensselaer 20

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14

Westfield 28, Zionsville 27

Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15

Whiting 20, Hammond Noll 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com