Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores in Indiana:

Adams Central 42, Jay Co. 7

Alexandria 63, Elwood 0

Andrean 21, Munster 14

Batesville 56, Rushville 18

Bedford N. Lawrence 52, New Albany 14

Bloomington North 25, Bloomington South 24

Bluffton 28, Woodlan 0

Boone Grove 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 14

Boonville 14, N. Knox 0

Bremen 28, Triton 21

Brown Co. 62, Indpls Irvington 6

Brownsburg 53, Avon 30

Brownstown 47, Salem 0

Carroll (Flora) 39, Delphi 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 40, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 13

Cascade 68, Cloverdale 0

Cass 44, N. Miami 8

Castle 49, Evansville Harrison 7

Center Grove 35, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 34, OT

Centerville 34, Winchester 20

Central Noble 52, Prairie Heights 0

Chesterton 28, LaPorte 7

Clinton Prairie 49, Tri-Central 19

Columbia City 55, Huntington North 27

Columbus East 49, Jennings Co. 27

Covenant Christian 44, N. Putnam 37

Crown Point 38, Lake Central 12

Danville 51, Crawfordsville 0

Delta 22, Yorktown 13

E. Central 55, Franklin Co. 0

E. Noble 38, DeKalb 15

Eastbrook 28, Frankton 21

Eastern (Greene) 41, Mitchell 14

Eastern (Greentown) 46, Taylor 0

Eastside 28, Churubusco 0

Evansville Memorial 9, Evansville Mater Dei 6

Evansville Reitz 24, Evansville North 7

Fairfield 39, Culver Academy 31

Floyd Central 50, Seymour 47

Forest Park 28, Tecumseh 17

Franklin 22, Whiteland 21

Frontier 38, Calumet Christian 14

Ft. Wayne Concordia 70, Ft. Wayne North 39

Ft. Wayne Luers 24, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne South 0

Garrett 18, Lakeland 9

Gary West 38, River Forest 20

Glenn 12, Jimtown 7

Greencastle 51, S. Putnam 49

Greenfield 43, Pendleton Hts. 38

Greenwood Christian 35, Edinburgh 6

Griffith 41, Whiting 13

Guerin Catholic 27, Indy Brebeuf 15

Hagerstown 48, Union Co. 0

Hamilton Hts. 42, Northwestern 0

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 34, OT

Hammond Central 21, Highland 15, OT

Hanover Central 35, Lowell 0

Heritage 34, S. Adams 14

Heritage Christian 24, Eastern Hancock 20

Heritage Hills 40, S. Spencer 0

Hobart 53, Kankakee Valley 48

Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne Northrop 13

IMG Academy, Fla. 34, Indpls Ben Davis 14

Indpls Attucks 74, Christel House Manual 25

Indpls Lutheran 38, Lapel 7

Indpls Pike 46, Southport 14

Indpls Ritter 20, Speedway 14

Indpls Roncalli 38, Columbus North 10

Indpls Scecina 44, Beech Grove 23

Indpls Tindley 18, Indpls Shortridge 14

Indpls Washington 36, Lake Station 0

Jasper 56, Evansville Bosse 34

Knightstown 35, Union City 21

Knox 22, N. Judson 18

Kokomo 47, Muncie Central 7

LaVille 38, Winamac 6

Lafayette Harrison 30, McCutcheon 13

Lafayette Jeff 36, Richmond 0

Lawrence North 49, Indpls N. Central 14

Lawrenceburg 42, Greensburg 0

Lebanon 42, N. Montgomery 22

Linton 14, Sullivan 12

Logansport 48, Indpls Tech 12

Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 48, Jeffersonville 27

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 41, Carmel 14

Maconaquah 43, Whitko 6

Madison 34, Carroll Co., Ky. 0

Madison-Grant 56, Blackford 0

Marion 47, Anderson 27

Martinsville 25, Decatur Central 24

Massillon, Ohio 55, Elkhart 0

Merrillville 17, Portage 7

Milan 50, Switzerland Co. 7

Mishawaka 48, Goshen 13

Mississinewa 16, Oak Hill 9

Mooresville 59, Greenwood 22

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38, Washington 0

N. Daviess 42, Princeton 27

N. Decatur 21, Shenandoah 7

N. Harrison 34, Charlestown 22

N. Posey 35, Tell City 0

N. White 56, Tri-County 30

New Haven 42, Leo 41

New Palestine 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39

New Prairie 31, Mishawaka Marian 13

Northeastern 81, Cambridge City Lincoln 6

Northridge 25, NorthWood 21

Northview 49, W. Vigo 7

Norwell 42, Bellmont 0

Owen Valley 40, Edgewood 6

Paoli 44, Perry Central 22

Parke Heritage 48, Attica 16

Penn 35, Hammond Morton 0

Peru 53, Wabash 13

Pioneer 35, Caston 6

Plainfield 21, Indpls Perry Meridian 20

Plymouth 25, Wawasee 19

Providence 66, Clarksville 8

Purdue Polytechnic 28, Noblesville HomeSchool 14

Rochester 50, Manchester 0

S. Bend Riley 76, S. Bend Clay 0

S. Bend St. Joseph's 46, S. Bend Adams 7

S. Bend Washington 30, Calumet 6

S. Decatur 42, Crawford Co. 21

S. Newton 48, N. Newton 0

Scottsburg 42, Corydon 7

Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 8

Shelbyville 34, New Castle 14

Sheridan 57, Clinton Central 0

Silver Creek 33, Eastern (Pekin) 12

South Warren, Ky. 45, Gibson Southern 28

Southmont 42, Frankfort 6

Southridge 49, Pike Central 12

Southwood 13, Northfield 0

Spring Valley 46, W. Washington 7

Tippecanoe Valley 53, Tipton 0

Tri 30, Monroe Central 27

Tri-West 26, Western Boone 21

Triton Central 55, Monrovia 27

Twin Lakes 21, Rensselaer 14

Valparaiso 31, Michigan City 7

Vincennes 56, Evansville Central 6

W. Central 52, Culver 18

W. Lafayette 37, Lafayette Catholic 7

W. Noble 42, Angola 28

Warren Central 25, Lawrence Central 16

Warsaw 10, Concord 3

Wes-Del 14, Southern Wells 6

Western 62, Benton Central 19

Westfield 28, Noblesville 21

Wheeler 46, Hammond Noll 0

Zionsville 24, Franklin Central 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Indpls Cathedral vs. Indpls Chatard, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com