Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores from across the state:

IHSAA Regional Championships=

Class 6A=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Lafayette Jeff 20

Center Grove 42, Warren Central 32

Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0

Indpls Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7

Class 5A=

Castle 31, Bloomington South 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27

Valparaiso 15, Merrillville 14

Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14

Class 4A=

E. Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21

Indpls Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7

Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13

New Prairie 55, Northridge 7

Class 3A=

Indpls Chatard 42, Yorktown 14

Monrovia 26, Owen Valley 21

W. Lafayette 55, Knox 14

Class 2A=

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28

Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Bluffton 6

Linton 60, Lapel 24

Class 1A=

Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0

Indpls Lutheran 49, Providence 7

N. Decatur 29, Sheridan 14

N. Judson 49, Indpls Park Tudor 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/