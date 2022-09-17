Here's a look at Indiana high school football scores from Friday:
Adams Central 42, Heritage 7
Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33
Andrean 42, Highland 7
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Beech Grove 46, Southport 20
Benton Central 13, Twin Lakes 6
Blackford 13, Elwood 6
Bloomington North 55, Terre Haute North 34
Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0
Bluffton 34, Jay Co. 7
Bowman Academy 14, Calumet Christian 8
Brownsburg 41, Fishers 28
Brownstown 27, N. Harrison 22
Calumet 41, E. Chicago Central 0
Carmel 38, Lawrence North 14
Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0
Cass 42, Northwestern 14
Castle 35, Vincennes 21
Center Grove 36, Indpls N. Central 0
Centerville 14, Tri 13
Central Noble 42, Fremont 0
Christel House Manual 50, Phalen 0
Churubusco 42, Prairie Hts. 0
Cin. Country Day, Ohio 34, Indpls Park Tudor 20
Clarksville 41, Eastern (Greene) 6
Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7
Columbus East 42, New Albany 7
Concord 16, Wawasee 0
Connersville 28, Franklin Co. 27
Connersville 28, Rushville 27
Corydon 33, Eastern (Pekin) 32
Covenant Christian 54, Indpls Tindley 15
Crawford Co. 56, Mitchell 0
Crown Point 42, Portage 7
Delphi 34, Tri-Central 17
E. Central 35, Batesville 0
Eastern Hancock 61, Knightstown 6
Eastside 35, Garrett 12
Ev. Mater Dei 27, Jasper 7
Ev. Memorial 41, Ev. Harrison 14
Ev. North 48, Ev. Bosse 12
Ev. Reitz 44, Ev. Central 0
Floyd Central 28, Jeffersonville 14
Fountain Central 49, Attica 6
Franklin Central 38, Avon 21
Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17
Ft. Wayne North 42, Ft. Wayne Luers 16
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Homestead 21
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Ft. Wayne South 30
Gibson Southern 24, Southridge 14
Greenfield 54, Shelbyville 7
Hagerstown 55, Cambridge City 12
Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21
Hammond Central 46, Pioneer 22
Hancock Co., Ky. 16, Tell City 13
Hanover Central 47, Griffith 12
Hobart 21, Lowell 14
Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Warren Central 28
Indpls Brebeuf 49, Culver Academy 13
Indpls Chatard 41, Columbus North 27
Indpls Lutheran 50, Cascade 12
Indpls Roncalli 49, Guerin Catholic 10
Indpls Scecina 27, Heritage Christian 13
Jimtown 35, Bremen 17
Kankakee Valley 30, Munster 14
Knox 42, Glenn 21
Kokomo 49, Marion 3
LaVille 63, Caston 6
Lafayette Catholic 35, Tipton 21
Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 12
Lafayette-jefferson 55, Muncie Central 0
Lake Central 21, LaPorte 7
Lake Station 48, Hammond Noll 7
Lawrence Central 32, Indpls Pike 28
Lawrenceburg 28, Franklin Co. 0
Lebanon 63, Frankfort 27
Leo 28, E. Noble 21
Linton 50, Boonville 40
Logansport 28, McCutcheon 26
Maconaquah 30, Peru 13
Madison 49, Jennings Co. 33
Martinsville 27, Franklin 26
Merrillville 38, Michigan City 24
Milan 47, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6
Mishawaka 36, Plymouth 7
Mishawaka Marian 7, S. Bend Adams 6
Mississinewa 21, Frankton 7
Mooresville 18, Decatur Central 17
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 42, Delta 28
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Forest Park 7
N. Daviess 44, Edinburgh 20
N. Decatur 43, Lapel 18
N. Judson 41, Winamac 0
N. Knox 35, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
N. Posey 33, Heritage Hills 26, 2OT
N. Putnam 58, Cloverdale 7
New Palestine 42, Pendleton Hts. 14
New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7
NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21
Northeastern 47, Union City 0
Northfield 48, Manchester 27
Northridge 32, Goshen 10
Norwell 59, New Haven 7
Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 6
Owen Valley 28, Northview 7
Paoli 41, W. Washington 0
Penn 21, Elkhart 20
Plainfield 43, Greenwood 14
Providence 35, Charlestown 28
Riverton Parke 16, N. Vermillion 6
S. Adams 35, Monroe Central 19
S. Bend Riley 51, Indpls Washington 6
S. Bend Trinity 49, Indian Creek 14
S. Bend Washington 52, S. Bend Clay 0
S. Central (Union Mills) 24, Osceola Grace 20
S. Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15
S. Decatur 55, Cin. Hillcrest, Ohio 20
S. Newton 36, Tri-County 0
S. Putnam 60, Edgewood 7
S. Spencer 47, Princeton 7
S. Vermillion 53, Covington 6
Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0
Seymour 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 6
Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 0
Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 0
Silver Creek 35, Scottsburg 21
Southmont 26, Crawfordsville 13
Southwood 52, Wabash 14
Speedway 41, Monrovia 16
Springs Valley 23, Salem 16
Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0
Taylor 40, Clinton Central 6
Tecumseh 37, Perry Central 15
Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17
Traders Point Christian 41, Frontier 20
Tri-West 24, Danville 21
Triton 42, Culver 0
Union Co. 7, Winchester 0
Valparaiso 19, Chesterton 13
W. Central 42, N. Newton 0
W. Lafayette 48, Rensselaer 14
W. Noble 33, Fairfield 7
W. Vigo 41, Brown Co. 12
Washington 41, Pike Central 0
Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 14
Western Boone 35, N. Montgomery 8
Wheeler 22, Boone Grove 21
Whiteland 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 23
Whiting 14, River Forest 13
Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6
Yorktown 25, New Castle 19
Zionsville 39, Noblesville 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com