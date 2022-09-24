Here's a look at Indiana high school football scores from Friday night:

_____

Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20

Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26, OT

Andrean 24, Hobart 17

Angola 39, Fairfield 6

Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Jennings Co. 7

Beech Grove 44, Monrovia 32

Bloomington North 49, New Albany 7

Bloomington South 44, Southport 7

Bluffton 57, Southern Wells 0

Boonville 32, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20

Bremen 14, Glenn 7

Brownsburg 31, Westfield 14

Carmel 50, Indpls N. Central 19

Carroll (Flora) 39, Tri-Central 13

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58, Ft. Wayne South 6

Cascade 40, N. Putnam 21

Center Grove 63, Lawrence Central 41

Charlestown 52, Scottsburg 13

Chesterton 41, Portage 7

Churubusco 44, Fremont 0

Columbia City 49, New Haven 7

Columbus North 41, Terre Haute North 35

Concord 37, Goshen 7

Corydon 32, Salem 16

Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30

Crown Point 34, Valparaiso 13

Culver 26, Winamac 20

DeKalb 56, Huntington North 48

Delphi 46, Clinton Prairie 28

E. Central 48, S. Dearborn 6

Eastbrook 50, Blackford 6

Eastern (Greentown) 52, Clinton Central 8

Eastside 54, Prairie Hts. 12

Elkhart 43, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

Ev. Mater Dei 23, Ev. North 6

Ev. Memorial 54, Ev. Bosse 14

Ev. Reitz 41, Castle 10

Fishers 21, Avon 17

Floyd Central 14, Columbus East 12

Franklin 28, Mooresville 21

Franklin Central 21, Noblesville 7

Franklin Co. 14, Greensburg 6

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia 12

Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 10

Ft. Wayne North 50, Homestead 49

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 7

Gibson Southern 32, Heritage Hills 14

Greencastle 63, Brown Co. 7

Greenwood Christian 22, Edinburgh 7

Hamilton Hts. 43, Twin Lakes 0

Hamilton Southeastern 31, Zionsville 13

Hammond Central 48, E. Chicago Central 6

Hanover Central 55, Boone Grove 7

Heritage Christian 34, Covenant Christian 28

Highland 12, Munster 7

Holgate, Ohio 30, Harlan Christian 25

Indian Creek 48, Edgewood 20

Indpls Attucks 50, Phalen 14

Indpls Ben Davis 34, Lawrence North 28

Indpls Cathedral 56, Hammond Morton 0

Indpls Chatard 31, Guerin Catholic 30

Indpls Lutheran 28, Indpls Scecina 19

Indpls Park Tudor 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

Indpls Perry Meridian 31, Greenwood 21

Indpls Roncalli 31, Indpls Brebeuf 14

Indpls Shortridge 34, Christel House Manual 7

Jasper 27, Ev. Central 0

Jeffersonville 28, Silver Creek 14

Jimtown 69, S. Bend Clay 6

Knightstown 40, Cambridge City 18

Kokomo 49, McCutcheon 9

LaVille 21, Knox 20

Lafayette Catholic 42, Rensselaer 7

Lafayette Harrison 34, Lafayette-jefferson 27

Lake Central 35, Michigan City 31

Lake Station 30, S. Central (Union Mills) 20

Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20

Lapel 32, Heritage 27

Lawrenceburg 37, Batesville 0

Lebanon 21, Tri-West 14

Leo 37, Bellmont 7

Logansport 43, Marion 7

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 23, Providence 21

Lowell 38, Kankakee Valley 29

Maconaquah 28, N. Miami 26

Madison-Grant 69, Elwood 0

Martinsville 35, Whiteland 21

Milan 36, Eastern Hancock 35, OT

Mishawaka 43, Warsaw 19

Mississinewa 28, Alexandria 0

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, Pendleton Hts. 14

Muncie Central 57, Richmond 8

N. Decatur 55, Rushville 14

N. Harrison 50, Eastern (Pekin) 12

N. Knox 35, Pike Central 14

N. Montgomery 44, Crawfordsville 7

N. Vermillion 60, Attica 12

N. White 33, Caston 16

New Castle 17, Delta 12

New Palestine 42, Greenfield 7

New Prairie 49, S. Bend Adams 2

NorthWood 48, Plymouth 0

Northeastern 39, Centerville 12

Northfield 42, Wabash 7

Northridge 42, Wawasee 17

Norwell 45, E. Noble 0

Oak Hill 40, Frankton 0

Owen Valley 40, Sullivan 32

Paoli 48, Eastern (Greene) 13

Penn 42, Mishawaka Marian 3

Perry Central 51, Clarksville 30

Plainfield 34, Decatur Central 32

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26

River Forest 43, Hammond Noll 6

Rochester 34, Peru 6

S. Bend Riley 34, S. Bend Washington 26

S. Decatur 36, Cloverdale 19

S. Putnam 40, W. Vigo 8

S. Spencer 34, Forest Park 21

Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27

Seymour 28, Brownstown 24

Shenandoah 36, Hagerstown 8

Sheridan 48, Taylor 0

Southmont 28, Danville 14

Southridge 34, Tell City 6

Southwood 55, Manchester 22

Speedway 41, Connersville 7

Springs Valley 71, Crawford Co. 0

Switzerland Co. 58, Eminence, Ky. 24

Tecumseh 45, N. Posey 29

Terre Haute South 42, Northview 37

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 6

Tipton 47, Northwestern 21

Traders Point Christian 52, Tri-County 6

Tri 38, Winchester 0

Triton 35, Pioneer 12

Triton Central 58, Indpls Ritter 15

Union Co. 55, Union City 14

Vincennes 42, Ev. Harrison 7

W. Lafayette 55, Benton Central 0

W. Noble 40, Garrett 14

Warren Central 49, Indpls Pike 14

Washington 41, Princeton 15

Western 28, Cass 6

Western Boone 56, Frankfort 6

Whiting 7, Wheeler 6

Woodlan 40, Jay Co. 33

Yorktown 42, Shelbyville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com