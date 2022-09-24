Here's a look at Indiana high school football scores from Friday night:
Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20
Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26, OT
Andrean 24, Hobart 17
Angola 39, Fairfield 6
Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Jennings Co. 7
Beech Grove 44, Monrovia 32
Bloomington North 49, New Albany 7
Bloomington South 44, Southport 7
Bluffton 57, Southern Wells 0
Boonville 32, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20
Bremen 14, Glenn 7
Brownsburg 31, Westfield 14
Carmel 50, Indpls N. Central 19
Carroll (Flora) 39, Tri-Central 13
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58, Ft. Wayne South 6
Cascade 40, N. Putnam 21
Center Grove 63, Lawrence Central 41
Charlestown 52, Scottsburg 13
Chesterton 41, Portage 7
Churubusco 44, Fremont 0
Columbia City 49, New Haven 7
Columbus North 41, Terre Haute North 35
Concord 37, Goshen 7
Corydon 32, Salem 16
Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30
Crown Point 34, Valparaiso 13
Culver 26, Winamac 20
DeKalb 56, Huntington North 48
Delphi 46, Clinton Prairie 28
E. Central 48, S. Dearborn 6
Eastbrook 50, Blackford 6
Eastern (Greentown) 52, Clinton Central 8
Eastside 54, Prairie Hts. 12
Elkhart 43, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7
Ev. Mater Dei 23, Ev. North 6
Ev. Memorial 54, Ev. Bosse 14
Ev. Reitz 41, Castle 10
Fishers 21, Avon 17
Floyd Central 14, Columbus East 12
Franklin 28, Mooresville 21
Franklin Central 21, Noblesville 7
Franklin Co. 14, Greensburg 6
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia 12
Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 10
Ft. Wayne North 50, Homestead 49
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 7
Gibson Southern 32, Heritage Hills 14
Greencastle 63, Brown Co. 7
Greenwood Christian 22, Edinburgh 7
Hamilton Hts. 43, Twin Lakes 0
Hamilton Southeastern 31, Zionsville 13
Hammond Central 48, E. Chicago Central 6
Hanover Central 55, Boone Grove 7
Heritage Christian 34, Covenant Christian 28
Highland 12, Munster 7
Holgate, Ohio 30, Harlan Christian 25
Indian Creek 48, Edgewood 20
Indpls Attucks 50, Phalen 14
Indpls Ben Davis 34, Lawrence North 28
Indpls Cathedral 56, Hammond Morton 0
Indpls Chatard 31, Guerin Catholic 30
Indpls Lutheran 28, Indpls Scecina 19
Indpls Park Tudor 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
Indpls Perry Meridian 31, Greenwood 21
Indpls Roncalli 31, Indpls Brebeuf 14
Indpls Shortridge 34, Christel House Manual 7
Jasper 27, Ev. Central 0
Jeffersonville 28, Silver Creek 14
Jimtown 69, S. Bend Clay 6
Knightstown 40, Cambridge City 18
Kokomo 49, McCutcheon 9
LaVille 21, Knox 20
Lafayette Catholic 42, Rensselaer 7
Lafayette Harrison 34, Lafayette-jefferson 27
Lake Central 35, Michigan City 31
Lake Station 30, S. Central (Union Mills) 20
Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20
Lapel 32, Heritage 27
Lawrenceburg 37, Batesville 0
Lebanon 21, Tri-West 14
Leo 37, Bellmont 7
Logansport 43, Marion 7
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 23, Providence 21
Lowell 38, Kankakee Valley 29
Maconaquah 28, N. Miami 26
Madison-Grant 69, Elwood 0
Martinsville 35, Whiteland 21
Milan 36, Eastern Hancock 35, OT
Mishawaka 43, Warsaw 19
Mississinewa 28, Alexandria 0
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, Pendleton Hts. 14
Muncie Central 57, Richmond 8
N. Decatur 55, Rushville 14
N. Harrison 50, Eastern (Pekin) 12
N. Knox 35, Pike Central 14
N. Montgomery 44, Crawfordsville 7
N. Vermillion 60, Attica 12
N. White 33, Caston 16
New Castle 17, Delta 12
New Palestine 42, Greenfield 7
New Prairie 49, S. Bend Adams 2
NorthWood 48, Plymouth 0
Northeastern 39, Centerville 12
Northfield 42, Wabash 7
Northridge 42, Wawasee 17
Norwell 45, E. Noble 0
Oak Hill 40, Frankton 0
Owen Valley 40, Sullivan 32
Paoli 48, Eastern (Greene) 13
Penn 42, Mishawaka Marian 3
Perry Central 51, Clarksville 30
Plainfield 34, Decatur Central 32
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26
River Forest 43, Hammond Noll 6
Rochester 34, Peru 6
S. Bend Riley 34, S. Bend Washington 26
S. Decatur 36, Cloverdale 19
S. Putnam 40, W. Vigo 8
S. Spencer 34, Forest Park 21
Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27
Seymour 28, Brownstown 24
Shenandoah 36, Hagerstown 8
Sheridan 48, Taylor 0
Southmont 28, Danville 14
Southridge 34, Tell City 6
Southwood 55, Manchester 22
Speedway 41, Connersville 7
Springs Valley 71, Crawford Co. 0
Switzerland Co. 58, Eminence, Ky. 24
Tecumseh 45, N. Posey 29
Terre Haute South 42, Northview 37
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 6
Tipton 47, Northwestern 21
Traders Point Christian 52, Tri-County 6
Tri 38, Winchester 0
Triton 35, Pioneer 12
Triton Central 58, Indpls Ritter 15
Union Co. 55, Union City 14
Vincennes 42, Ev. Harrison 7
W. Lafayette 55, Benton Central 0
W. Noble 40, Garrett 14
Warren Central 49, Indpls Pike 14
Washington 41, Princeton 15
Western 28, Cass 6
Western Boone 56, Frankfort 6
Whiting 7, Wheeler 6
Woodlan 40, Jay Co. 33
Yorktown 42, Shelbyville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com