Here's a look at Indiana high school football scores from across the state:

Friday's scores

Adams Central 25, Eastside 21

Alexandria 35, Wabash 6

Batesville 22, Milan 16

Benton Central 26, Seeger 21

Bloomington North 35, Bedford N. Lawrence 14

Bluffton 42, Manchester 14

Bremen 42, S. Bend Washington 6

Bronson, Mich. 20, Prairie Hts. 7

Brownsburg 42, Indpls Cathedral 35

Calumet 52, Gary West 16

Carroll (Flora) 39, Delphi 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 28, Ft. Wayne Snider 21

Cascade 28, Beech Grove 13

Cass 20, Maconaquah 14

Center Grove 31, Carmel 27

Centerville 47, Hagerstown 7

Charlestown 30, Brownstown 13

Christel House Manual 41, Purdue Polytechnic 21

Churubusco 41, Lakeland 21

Clayton Northmont, Ohio 56, Richmond 0

Columbus North 39, Columbus East 6

Concord 14, Jimtown 0

Connersville 21, Franklin Co. 14

Covenant Christian 49, Traders Point Christian 26

Crawfordsville 27, Fountain Central 20

Crown Point 28, Andrean 18

Culver Academy 32, S. Central (Union Mills) 16

DeKalb 42, Garrett 20

Delta 21, Columbia City 14

E. Central 41, Harrison, Ohio 7

Eastbrook 35, New Haven 26

Eastern (Greentown) 53, Northwestern 30

Eastern (Pekin) 54, Crawford Co. 0

Edinburgh 42, Cloverdale 14

Elkhart 28, Northridge 7

Ev. Bosse 26, Ev. Central 13

Ev. Harrison 20, Jasper 15

Ev. Mater Dei 17, Castle 14

Ev. North 14, Ev. Memorial 0

Ev. Reitz 31, Vincennes 28

Fairfield 24, S. Bend Adams 14

Fishers 28, Indpls Pike 17

Franklin 20, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 17

Fremont 46, Blackford 29

Frontier 20, N. White 14

Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Wayne 15

Ft. Wayne North 32, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 27

Ft. Wayne Northrop 17, Ft. Wayne South 12

Gibson Southern 45, New Albany 7

Glenn 38, S. Bend Riley 22

Greenfield 44, Greensburg 0

Guerin Catholic 47, Lafayette Catholic 10

Hamilton Southeastern 45, Indpls N. Central 14

Hanover Central 37, Hammond Morton 0

Heritage Christian 45, Shenandoah 33

Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 14

Highland 12, Whiting 6, OT

Homestead 31, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7

Huntington North 34, Jay Co. 14

Indian Creek 21, Greenwood 20

Indiana Deaf 48, S. Decatur 29

Indpls Attucks 59, Terre Haute North 6

Indpls Ben Davis 44, Avon 13

Indpls Brebeuf 36, Tri-West 8

Indpls Chatard 48, Indpls Tech 8

Indpls Lutheran 71, Indpls Ritter 0

Indpls Perry Meridian 38, Southport 17

Indpls Roncalli 17, Franklin Central 0

Indpls Scecina 28, Speedway 7

Indpls Shortridge 26, S. Bend Washington 0

Jennings Co. 45, Brown Co. 6

Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0

Kokomo 49, Plymouth 0

LaVille 56, Triton 14

Lafayette Harrison 22, Plainfield 14

Lafayette-jefferson 51, Michigan City 33

Lapel 21, Frankton 7

Lawrenceburg 27, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 8

Leo 28, Angola 21

Linton 64, N. Vermillion 15

Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 45, Floyd Central 7

Lowell 21, LaPorte 14

Madison-Grant 46, Southern Wells 8

Martinsville 27, Bloomington South 14

Merrillville 17, Hobart 7

Mishawaka 30, S. Bend St. Joseph's 8

Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academy 3

Mississinewa 35, Marion 3

Monroe Central 38, Union City 0

Monrovia 42, Edgewood 10

Mooresville 38, Danville 17

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, S. Spencer 30

Munster 34, Griffith 14

N. Daviess 41, N. Central (Farmersburg) 8

N. Decatur 44, Eastern Hancock 0

N. Harrison 42, Scottsburg 6

N. Knox 45, Eastern (Greene) 14

N. Miami 42, Taylor 6

N. Montgomery 14, Hamilton Hts. 7

N. Posey 53, Princeton 14

New Palestine 49, Decatur Central 0

New Prairie 33, Goshen 14

Noblesville 21, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 13

North Wood 35, E. Noble 14

Northview 39, Greencastle 7

Norwell 42, Heritage 0

Oak Hill 58, Southwood 7

Owen Valley 57, S. Putnam 34

Paoli 67, Corydon 40

Pendleton Hts. 42, Anderson 6

Penn 31, Portage 6

Perry Central 42, Forest Park 21

Peru 60, Whitko 0

Pioneer 38, Winamac 0

Providence, Ill. 16, Lake Central 14

Rensselaer 55, N. Newton 0

River Forest 33, Boone Grove 6

Rochester 48, Knox 46

Rushville 41, Shelbyville 39

S. Adams 41, Bellmont 7

S. Dearborn 15, Madison 12

S. Newton 14, Covington 12

Seymour 31, Jeffersonville 28

Sheridan 47, Clinton Central 0

Silver Creek 28, Salem 12

Southmont 42, N. Putnam 21

Southridge 13, Boonville 0

Springs Valley 45, Mitchell 6

Sullivan 24, S. Vermillion 14

Switzerland Co. 21, Gallatin Co., Ky. 8

Tecumseh 33, Pike Central 6

Terre Haute South 45, Rich Central, Ill. 26

Terre Haute South 45, Rich Township, Ill. 26

Tippecanoe Valley 49, Northfield 19

Tipton 68, New Castle 14

Tri 47, Northeastern 7

Tri-Central 34, Wes-Del 0

Tri-County 48, Attica 6

Triton Central 21, New Castle 14

Twin Lakes 46, S. Bend Clay 8

Union Co. 41, Cambridge City 6

Valparaiso 52, Hammond Central 0

W. Central 44, Lake Station 12

W. Lafayette 41, McCutcheon 15

W. Noble 35, Wawasee 24

W. Vigo 42, Parke Heritage 16

W. Washington 36, Clarksville 26

Warren Central 44, Detroit King, Mich. 26

Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7

Western Boone 44, Western 22

Westfield 42, Lawrence Central 27

Whiteland 24, Lawrence North 13

Winchester 35, Knightstown 20

Woodlan 32, Central Noble 27

Yorktown 27, Muncie Central 7

Zionsville 42, Lebanon 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

pwyche@jg.net