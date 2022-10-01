Here's a look at Indiana high school football scores from Friday:
_____
Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0
Andrean 44, Munster 0
Angola 28, Mishawaka Marian 0
Batesville 21, Greensburg 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 13, Floyd Central 10
Beech Grove 49, Indpls Ritter 6
Bloomington North 24, Columbus East 7
Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 15
Boonville 53, Princeton 0
Bremen 38, Prairie Hts. 6
Brownsburg 50, Zionsville 3
Calumet 60, S. Bend Clay 0
Carmel 21, Indpls Ben Davis 14
Carroll (Flora) 49, Clinton Central 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Homestead 10
Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 0
Centerville 27, Union Co. 0
Charlestown 42, Corydon 27
Chesterton 14, Lake Central 13
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 55, Indpls Chatard 24
Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0
Clarksville 46, Greenwood Christian 8
Clinton Prairie 56, Taylor 16
Columbia City 42, E. Noble 19
Cooper, Ky. 41, Madison 7
Covenant Christian 61, Christel House Manual 6
Crown Point 51, LaPorte 10
Culver 38, Caston 12
Danville 53, Frankfort 17
Decatur Central 52, Greenwood 12
Delphi 28, N. Newton 6
E. Central 42, Connersville 14
Eastbrook 83, Elwood 0
Eastern (Greentown) 44, Tri-Central 6
Eastside 62, Fremont 8
Elkhart 35, S. Bend Adams 3
Ev. Harrison 42, Ev. Central 7
Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Bosse 12
Ev. North 17, Vincennes 14
Ev. Reitz 27, Ev. Memorial 18
Fishers 25, Franklin Central 16
Franklin 35, Plainfield 12
Frontier 40, Tri-County 7
Ft. Wayne Concordia 29, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 17, Ft. Wayne Luers 12
Ft. Wayne North 43, Ft. Wayne South 8
Ft. Wayne Snider 48, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Garrett 28, Fairfield 6
Gary West 52, E. Chicago Central 0
Gibson Southern 35, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7
Goshen 7, Plymouth 6
Greencastle 43, Cloverdale 2
Griffith 28, Boone Grove 26
Guerin Catholic 59, Northview 35
Hagerstown 27, Winchester 19
Hamilton Hts. 42, Tipton 7
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14
Hammond Central 49, Hammond Morton 20
Hanover Central 69, Whiting 7
Heritage 31, Bluffton 20
Heritage Christian 42, Lapel 38
Heritage Hills 77, Washington 0
Hobart 45, Kankakee Valley 8
Indian Creek 26, Brownstown 13
Indpls Brebeuf 27, Terre Haute South 0
Indpls Cathedral 37, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 6
Indpls Lutheran 52, Monrovia 6
Indpls Roncalli 28, Lou. Male, Ky. 7
Indpls Scecina 21, Triton Central 20
Jasper 43, Castle 42, OT
Jimtown 35, S. Bend Washington 0
Knox 53, Pioneer 18
Kokomo 45, Anderson 7
LaVille 42, Glenn 6
Lafayette Catholic 49, Twin Lakes 7
Lafayette-jefferson 57, McCutcheon 7
Lawrence Central 32, Indpls N. Central 0
Lawrence North 35, Warren Central 14
Lawrenceburg 57, Rushville 0
Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0
Leo 41, Huntington North 6
Linton 42, N. Knox 0
Logansport 55, Richmond 12
Lowell 21, Highland 14
Madison-Grant 13, Frankton 6
Manchester 34, Whitko 12
Martinsville 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 10
Merrillville 37, Valparaiso 10
Mississinewa 49, Blackford 0
Monroe Central 47, Eastern Hancock 42
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, New Castle 20
Muncie Central 48, Marion 12
N. Harrison 41, Silver Creek 0
N. Judson 62, Triton 22
N. Posey 28, Forest Park 20
N. Putnam 63, W. Vigo 25
N. Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16
N. White 36, S. Newton 29
New Albany 27, Jeffersonville 20
New Haven 28, Bellmont 0
New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0
New Prairie 42, S. Bend Riley 21
NorthWood 14, Mishawaka 6
Northeastern 35, Shenandoah 32
Northridge 29, Concord 28
Norwell 62, DeKalb 14
Oak Hill 55, Alexandria 7
Owen Valley 61, Eastern (Greene) 7
Paoli 60, Crawford Co. 0
Pendleton Hts. 27, Delta 10
Penn 40, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Providence 43, Milan 21
Rensselaer 49, Benton Central 20
River Forest 63, S. Central (Union Mills) 6
Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6
Rochester 42, Northfield 33
S. Adams 49, Jay Co. 27
S. Dearborn 20, Franklin Co. 0
S. Putnam 75, Brown Co. 12
S. Vermillion 36, Fountain Central 18
Salem 47, Eastern (Pekin) 46
Scottsburg 33, Mitchell 0
Seeger 48, Covington 7
Seymour 21, Jennings Co. 14
Sheridan 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
Southridge 49, S. Spencer 14
Southwood 55, Peru 25
Speedway 34, Cascade 28, OT
Sullivan 52, Edgewood 0
Switzerland Co. 33, S. Decatur 7
Tecumseh 42, Springs Valley 14
Tell City 50, Pike Central 27
Terre Haute North 37, Southport 0
Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 14
Traders Point Christian 35, Edinburgh 7
Tri 48, Indpls Park Tudor 29
Tri-West 40, N. Montgomery 8
Union City 39, Cambridge City 6
W. Central 20, Winamac 14
W. Lafayette 41, Cass 6
W. Noble 7, Lakeland 6
Wabash 33, N. Miami 32
Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0
Wes-Del 6, Indpls Tindley 0
Western 55, Northwestern 20
Western Boone 38, Southmont 7
Westfield 35, Avon 21
Wheeler 46, Hammond Noll 7
Whiteland 48, Mooresville 30
Woodlan 16, Culver Academy 14
Yorktown 40, Greenfield 29
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com