INDIANAPOLIS – The Class A football final rematch between Adams Central and Indianapolis Lutheran turned into a painful replay for the Flying Jets, who lost 30-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
Just as in the 2021 final, which the Saints won 34-28, a few early breaks for No. 2 Adams Central (14-1) made an upset of top-ranked No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (15-0) a tantalizing possibility.
But just like last year, Lutheran’s explosive offense ended the Jets’ hopes of claiming the school’s second state title and first since 2000.
“What do you say to a group that makes it to back-to-back state championships? Similar to last year, it just didn’t go our way. A few plays here and there, a few calls here and there, that’s just the way it is,” said Adams Central coach Michael Mosser. “But I can’t be more proud of my kids. They fought so hard. I don’t think they disappointed our fans, they gave it everything they got.”
The Jets defense made an early mistake on Indianapolis Lutheran’s first possession, jumping offsides as the Saints faced 4th and 3 from the Adams Central 28. The Saints used that reprieve to make it down to the Jets 8, but a Gavin Cook tackle for a loss and a false start called against Lutheran forced the Saints to settle for a 30-yard field by freshman Dax Lockliear at 5:36 in the first.
Adams Central responded with a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ate up the next 5:33 on the clock and concluded with a 1-yard touchdown carry by Adams Central senior quarterback Ryan Black on the first play of the second quarter.
“We were just pounding the ball, we were manning them upfront,” Black said. “Their big guys were really good, that’s what halted us a little bit. We got a few passes to get down there, but our big guys are what really did it. They were able to create holes for me and Keegan (Bluhm).”
The Adams Central defense again thwarted the Lutheran offense when Black pulled down Saints sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis, holding him to a 1-yard gain to bring up 4th and 3. The Saints went to punt but fumbled the snap, and the Jets took over on downs on the Lutheran 42 at 10:01 in the second quarter.
But Adams Central didn’t have much time to celebrate: Black was sacked and had the ball knocked out of his hands by Lutheran senior linebacker Jaekwon Akins, who recovered the ball on the Lutheran 46. Four plays later, the Saints were in the end zone as Willis found senior wide receiver Micah Mackay for a 14-yard touchdown pass at 6:25 in the second quarter.
The Saints had sophomore wide receiver DeVuan Jones attempt a pass to sophomore RaiShaun McHaney for a 2-point conversion, and it was picked off by freshman defensive end Braylend Reber. But the damage was done, and Lutheran took a 9-7 lead it would never relinquish.
The Saints stretched that lead to 16-7 with a 67-yard bomb from Willis to DeVuan Jones with 2:10 left in the first half.
“They just made big plays. We were a little bit down in the secondary due to some injuries, playing with some young guys and just made some mistakes,” Mosser said. “You can’t make mistakes against a really good football team, and we just made too many.”
Midway through the third quarter, Bluhm broke away on a 46-yard run to the Saints 15, but another fumble pushed the Jets back to the 25. A 30-yard field goal attempt by junior Trevor Currie at 3:52 went wide.
When the Saints got the ball back,Willis hit Mackay with a 42-yard pass that brought the Saints down to the 21, and two plays later Lutheran scored on a 7-yard pass to Jones to go ahead 23-7 with 28 seconds to go in the third.
On the ensuing Adams Central drive, Black was nearly picked off by Jones, but the Jets got a big break when the Saints were flagged for pass interference on 4th and 5, putting Adams Central on the Lutheran 24. Keegan Bluhm ran four yards up the middle and on the next play Black ran to his left for a 20-yard touchdown. Adams Central’s 2-point conversion attempt went nowhere, and the Jets trailed 23-13 with 7:56 to play.
An apparent 27-yard touchdown run by Lutheran’s Davis was called back due to a holding call, but the Saints regrouped and, with 3:22 on the clock, Willis threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 23-yard toss to Jones to take a 30-13 lead.