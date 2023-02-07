For a split second, Will Jamison’s 3-pointer in overtime for Homestead was the most clutch shot Tuesday night.
Wayne’s Preston Comer hit a free throw with just over 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Generals a 3-point lead on Homestead’s home court, but the sophomore missed the second, and Homestead junior Tucker Day picked up the rebound to give the Spartans a chance.
Homestead’s Kyron Kaopuiki passed to Jamison in the corner, and with about 10 seconds left the junior guard hit a 3 to tie the game.
But the Generals wasted no time inbounding the ball to junior guard Jevon Lewis Jr., and he did not hesitate, running the length of the court past Jamison and Day to convert a game winning layup.
Homestead was assessed a technical in the final moments, and Wayne sophomore Chase Barnes hit two free throws to sew up a 66-62 victory.
“I gotta score, I gotta score, go get a foul or do something,” Lewis said when asked what was running through his mind in those final seconds. “I made the layup through the contact, we won again.”
The Generals (14-4) moved into a tie atop the SAC standings at 6-1, the same as Concordia (13-4) and Homestead (15-5). Wayne has won six in a row, a stretch that includes four SAC matchups and a victory over IBCA No. 16 Blackhawk Christian.
This was Wayne’s first victory over Homestead since a 61-59 regular-season win in February 2016, which ends a 10-game losing streak to the Spartans.
Wayne coach Byron Pickens said he felt pretty calm even in the rollercoaster final seconds of the game.
“We put our kids in a bunch of situations, and I trust them,” Pickens said. “I know that they’re going to make the right decisions, and even if they make the wrong one, that’s what basketball is about, making the decision you think is right. If it’s wrong, it’s something we’ll fix in practice.”
Lewis finished with 26 points, eight assists and four steals. He hit back-to-back 3s to start the fourth quarter and put Wayne up 45-44 – the Generals’ first lead. He also hit the first basket in overtime and led all players with six points in extra time.
“One word I always use to describe Jevon is fearless, and I think he showed it right in that moment,” Pickens said of Lewis’s final basket. “He’s not afraid of the moment, he’s not afraid of contact, he’s not afraid of anything. He’s just a fearless competitor.”
Barnes finished with 15 points and Comer had 14 points, 10 rebounds and a block.
Homestead’s Jamison scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, including two free throws that tied the game at 52 and a layup with 55 seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 54. Neither team was able to hit a game-winner in the final minute of play, and the game went into overtime.
Kaopuiki hit three 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game, but he did not score in the fourth quarter or overtime and finished with 15 points. Grant Leeper and Day each finished with 13 for the Spartans.